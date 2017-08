+39

Architects Vlad Kissel

Location Muzeon Park of Arts, Крымский вал, вл. 2, Moskva, Russia, 119049

Area 12.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergey Christolyubov - Andrey Lysikov

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The podium, on which the object is located, is surrounded with flowers and ornamental grasses. There is a сauldron inside with living plants. This composition symbolizes the proximity of our ancestors to nature. And the drop-shaped openwork construction of the installation is a reference to early Slavonic aesthetics.