  3. Step Into a Movie Dreamworld With "Accidental Wes Anderson" on Reddit

Step Into a Movie Dreamworld With "Accidental Wes Anderson" on Reddit

Step Into a Movie Dreamworld With "Accidental Wes Anderson" on Reddit
Lighthouse in Húsavík, Iceland. Image via Reddit user Milonade

If you ever have those moments where you take a step back from your life and feel like you’ve suddenly fallen into a scene from a movie, you may appreciate the subreddit /r/AccidentalWesAnderson. Director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Wes Anderson is well known for creating scenes in his films that blur the lines between the real and the unreal. His extreme symmetry and restricted color palettes can often give the impression of a surreal, self-contained world. The purpose of the Accidental Wes Anderson subreddit is for users to post photos of real-world architecture and scenes they’ve stumbled upon that look like they could be stills from one of Anderson’s movies, with Redditors finding Anderson-esque scenes around the globe in everything from bathrooms to staircases to city streets. Even a viewer unfamiliar with Anderson’s films can browse the collection of photos and easily understand his aesthetic. Below is just a small selection of some of the most evocative photos to be found on the subreddit.

Choi Hung Estate in Hong Kong. Image via Reddit user shaggysnorlax
Inside a tower in Pisa, Italy. Image via Reddit user LaTalpa123
Sketch Restaurant, London. Image via Reddit user leprocto
Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba. Image via Reddit user saulbloodyenderby
Reykjavík, Iceland. Image via Reddit user ladydilara
Swimming Hall in Gotha, Germany. Image via Reddit user Teillu
Hotel Belvédère near the Rhône Glacier, Switzerland. Image via Reddit user pierreor
Tin Mal Mosque, Morocco. Image via Reddit user that-there
Men's room at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Image via Reddit user heff66
Homes in Vietnam. Image via Reddit user temporality
See more:

News Articles
