Lecture: Drawn Visions

Save this picture! Old and new street facade, Berlin Johannisviertel, connected through glassed bridges I

"How does a thought evolve into a freehand sketch? What is the importance of the interaction between the mind, eyes and hand?“

In his lecture, Sergei Tchoban will discuss the collection of his architectural drawings on view in the exhibition and in his book. He will speak to the poetic essence of his craft, and the value, more broadly, for hand drawing in architecture. At a time of intense computational representation, Mr. Tchoban's approach to hand drawing is one that can be associated to ideas about the generation of thought itself. His works and words are powerful tools for a searing journey into the values of sight, hand and mind in the human experience.