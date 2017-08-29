World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The British Library Releases 570 Pages of Leonardo da Vinci's Manuscripts Online

The British Library Releases 570 Pages of Leonardo da Vinci's Manuscripts Online

  • 06:00 - 29 August, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The British Library Releases 570 Pages of Leonardo da Vinci's Manuscripts Online
Save this picture!
The British Library Releases 570 Pages of Leonardo da Vinci's Manuscripts Online, via British Library.
via British Library.

A collaboration between the British Library and Microsoft, titled Turning the Pages 2.0made 570 pages of Leonardo da Vinci's' Codex Arundel available for free online. Now anyone can navigate the writings of one of the most inventive minds of the Renaissance. In the hundreds of digitized pages are ideas for airplanes, helicopters, parachutes, submarines and automobiles, centuries before they were developed and brought to the world.

During his lifetime, part of his ideas and reflections were recorded in his notebooks. Some of these manuscripts have been lost over the centuries, and those that remain have become rare objects accessed only by a select group of collectors and historians - until now. 

Painter, sculptor, architect, mathematician, engineer, botanist, historian, musician... it seems that Leonardo da Vinci's list of aptitudes is truly universal - and perhaps that is precisely why he is one of the most famous artists in the world, inside and outside the art circles.

Save this picture!
via British Library.
via British Library.

The process of digitization began in 2007 today it is possible to "turn" the pages of the da Vinci's manuscript as if it were a real book, including notes from the British Library. 

Browse the texts and drawings of Leonardo da Vinci's manuscripts here, and to know more about the life and work of the inventor, see here

Save this picture!
via British Library.
via British Library.

Source: Openculture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "The British Library Releases 570 Pages of Leonardo da Vinci's Manuscripts Online" [British Library disponibiliza os manuscritos de Leonardo da Vinci online ] 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877729/the-british-library-releases-570-pages-of-leonardo-da-vincis-manuscripts-online/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »