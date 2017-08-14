World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Ábaton Arquitectura
  6. C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura

C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura

Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura +9

  • Site Area

    596 m2

  • Landscape

    Ábaton Arquitectura

  • Construction

    Ábaton Arquitectura
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura

From the architect. This property is located in the midst of an oak tree forest and therefore it wasn't possible to free some of the land for landscaping which determined the site of the house and how it related with the exterior. 

Save this picture!
C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura, Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura

Big windows resembling picture frames connect the interior to the exterior and viewing terraces were built on the upper floor. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The staircase distributes the areas and exaggerates the level difference typical of this plot of land.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura
Cortesía de Abaton Arquitectura
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura" [Casa C-51 / Ábaton Arquitectura] 14 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877684/c-15-house-abaton-arquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »