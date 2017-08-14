C-15 House / Ábaton Arquitectura

+9

Site Area 596 m2

Landscape Ábaton Arquitectura

Construction Ábaton Arquitectura More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This property is located in the midst of an oak tree forest and therefore it wasn't possible to free some of the land for landscaping which determined the site of the house and how it related with the exterior.

Big windows resembling picture frames connect the interior to the exterior and viewing terraces were built on the upper floor.

The staircase distributes the areas and exaggerates the level difference typical of this plot of land.