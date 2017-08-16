The World Expo Museum / ECADI

+37

Architects ECADI

Location Shanghai, China

Project Director Yang Ming

Design Team Wang Xiao’an, Yang Ming, Xiang Shang, Liu Haiyang, Yu Nan, Wang Lei, Zhu Liyuan, Zhang Yige, Guo Rui, Yu Wenhui, Huang Zhexuan, Gao Hao, Li Zhi, Cheng Min, Gu Peng, Duan Xiaoyu, Xu Xiaolei, You Lie

Area 46550.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Shao Feng

From the architect. The World Expo Museum opened on May 1st, 2017, after designing and constructing by five years. The World Expo Museum is the first formal international museum in China so far, and currently the only permanent official museum and document center authorized by the International Exhibition Bureau (BIE).

BIE have discussed many times with Shanghai municipal government since the closing of World Expo 2010 in Shanghai. They hope to show the strength of Shanghai as a host city through the museum, and pass the innovation and openness to the subsequent host cities. In 2012, 12 top design companies including Zaha Hadid, Architecture Studio, Arata Isozaki etc. participated in the competition of world expo museum. ECADI won finally, and made detailed design and construction coordination in the whole project.

The project is located in the area of 2010 Shanghai World Expo, south of the Bund Riverside Park and north of urban secondary trunk road of Longhua East Road. The main entrance is located in the east while the logistic service west, which avoids mutual interference in space. The public service area is designed in the south and office area south based on situation of traffic around and sight priority.

The theme for the World Expo with 150 years history is designed as “Eternal Moments”.The building is taken as a container carrying all happy memories of mankind and collecting beautiful yet transient memories. The External Public Display Space,”Historical Valley”, composed of stone and copper-aluminum composite panel curtain wall, embodies the "eternity" of time, while the transparent ascending glass in the center, “Jubilant Cloud” that is, Multifunctional Special Exhibition Hall, shows the moments of future. The above two combined creates rich indoor and outdoor interactive space, integrating the World Expo memory with urban life, providing a high-quality city public living room for Shanghai.

The World Expo Museum is also the current public building with largest copper panels in domestic external curtain wall. The curtain wall of the “Valley” is made of customized "copper and aluminum composite plate”. “Jubilant Cloud” applies rare high-altitude structural system, ”suspended steel structure enclosure”. A full digital technology generation, integrated layout, integrated design of mechanical and electrical equipment and pipelines, creates highly efficient and pure space .

Taken BIM system as the platform in the whole project,the building has saved 20% energy than similar construction unit area by integrating mature, economy, suitable and reliable technologies. It is a three-star green building awarded by the People's Republic of China for "Green Building Evaluation Logo"

As the latest city landmark in Shanghai, the World Expo Museum is the highlight in the new pattern of urban cultural space development in Shanghai, and a unique knowledge base about World Expo culture and innovation.