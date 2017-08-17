Upcoming 685-Foot Tiered Residential Tower To Extend Austin's Skyline

Construction has begun on The Independent, a 685-foot residential tower set to be the tallest of its kind, located west of the Mississippi in Austin. Designed by local practice Rhode Partners, major progress in shaping the building’s stacked and offset form has been made, through the setting of the 24th floor to create the first of these tiers, which encompass 58 stories and 370 units.

Inspired by Austin’s bold and innovative spirit, the movement between The Independent’s tiers is an outward reflection of the vibrant lifestyle within the building and surrounding community, explain the design team. In a city currently having a tech resurgence with a number of entrepreneurs and startups calling Austin home, not to mention the new Google offices quickly moving in at the end of this year, The Independent is in a prime location in Austin’s bourgeoning downtown neighborhood.

In addition to residential units ranging from single to four bedrooms, the building accommodates a wide range of amenities, encompassing over 20,000 square feet across the 9th and 34th floors. An infinity edge heated pool, playground, coffee bar and outdoor lounge are found on the 9th floor, as well as a revitalized shoal creek and guest suites.

The 34th floor is home to a cantilevered fitness center, a yoga studio, a chef’s catering and a business center, which includes board and conference rooms. A cantilevered 25-person theatre is another main feature of the residential tower, offering floor-to-ceiling views of Austin. The 20 “optimized floor plans” available in the building aim to capitalize on the surrounding cityscape, offering views in all directions from a new high point in Austin’s skyline, envisioned through these simulations.

With construction started, The Independent is scheduled for completion by late 2018.

News via: The Independent.

