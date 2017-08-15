Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design

+12

General Contractor CVM Next Construction

Food Service Consultant Feustel Foodservice Design, LLC

MEP Engineer hpe GROUP, LLC

Millwork Meline Woodworking Inc & Atreus Works

Branding and Logo Weholden

Graphic and Menu Design Seth Design Group

Exterior Signage Baker the Sign Man More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. James Beard award-winning Chef Jose Garces wants guests to feel as though they have traveled to the relaxing and vibrant beach towns of coastal Mexico while dining at Buena Onda, a taqueria and margarita bar. Inspired by the ambiance of Acapulco and color blocking of Luis Barragan, CORE worked closely with Chef Garces to find the right balance of color and texture for each of the restaurant’s distinct elements.

The spaces of Buena Onda are defined by volumes and their different materials – the “X” or lattice pattern of the Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU), wood slats, stacked tile, and a raked plaster texture. The distinctive colors of cool blues and warm whites with a pop of citrus yellow create differentiation amongst the surfaces, in addition to their varied textures.

The wood canopy volume above the bar references a “palapa,” a traditional grass-thatch hut found on the beaches of Mexico. Acapulco chairs were also studied, and take form in the shape of custom feature pendant lights cascading throughout the dining space.

The playful yet calming palette, the reinterpretation of Acapulco chairs as custom light pendants, and elevation of humble materials found in Mexico were developed as a signature kit of parts for future restaurant roll out an application.