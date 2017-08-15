World
Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design

  • 15:00 - 15 August, 2017
Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design
Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design, © Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

© Michael Moran © Michael Moran © Michael Moran © Michael Moran +12

  • General Contractor

    CVM Next Construction

  • Food Service Consultant

    Feustel Foodservice Design, LLC

  • MEP Engineer

    hpe GROUP, LLC

  • Millwork

    Meline Woodworking Inc & Atreus Works

  • Branding and Logo

    Weholden

  • Graphic and Menu Design

    Seth Design Group

  • Exterior Signage

    Baker the Sign Man
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

From the architect. James Beard award-winning Chef Jose Garces wants guests to feel as though they have traveled to the relaxing and vibrant beach towns of coastal Mexico while dining at Buena Onda, a taqueria and margarita bar. Inspired by the ambiance of Acapulco and color blocking of Luis Barragan, CORE worked closely with Chef Garces to find the right balance of color and texture for each of the restaurant’s distinct elements.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The spaces of Buena Onda are defined by volumes and their different materials – the “X” or lattice pattern of the Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU), wood slats, stacked tile, and a raked plaster texture. The distinctive colors of cool blues and warm whites with a pop of citrus yellow create differentiation amongst the surfaces, in addition to their varied textures.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The wood canopy volume above the bar references a “palapa,” a traditional grass-thatch hut found on the beaches of Mexico. Acapulco chairs were also studied, and take form in the shape of custom feature pendant lights cascading throughout the dining space.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The playful yet calming palette, the reinterpretation of Acapulco chairs as custom light pendants, and elevation of humble materials found in Mexico were developed as a signature kit of parts for future restaurant roll out an application.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
