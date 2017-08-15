World
Cubic Houses / ADEPT

  • 03:00 - 15 August, 2017
Cubic Houses / ADEPT
Cubic Houses / ADEPT, © Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

© Rasmus Hjortshøj

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

From the architect. ADEPTs recently completed Cubic Houses in Copenhagen, DK shows a playful residential complex that breaks down the scale of a large building volume while offering a generous variation to the in-progress development of a new neighborhood.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The design of the Cubic Houses aims to balance the client’s wish for a large amount of square meters with the envisioned character of urban life in the new development neighborhood. The result is a residential complex that breaks down the building volume into several individual ‘cubes’ - stacked and shifted on top of each other.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The configuration of cubes reflects the rhythm of a human scale and works against long stretches of the street with no variation or human activity. The design adapts to the overall urban scale of the neighborhood, yet contributes to a varied and lively small-scale atmosphere along the central canal.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Section
Section
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

In its basic concept, Cubic Houses is a regular building slap with spacious and simple apartment layouts. Maintaining the vertical stairways, the eight brick cubes shift in relation to each other, both at the ground floor and higher up. The shifting of volumes breaks eventual turbulence and adapts the building to local microclimatic conditions.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Cite: "Cubic Houses / ADEPT" 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily.
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »