World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture City Guide: 20 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Madrid

Architecture City Guide: 20 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Madrid

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture City Guide: 20 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Madrid
Save this picture!
Architecture City Guide: 20 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Madrid, © Nico Trinkhaus [Flickr], License CC BY-NC 2.0
© Nico Trinkhaus [Flickr], License CC BY-NC 2.0

Madrid is unfathomable. If the city itself is immense, it´s examples of interesting architecture are overwhelming. For over a half a century, Madrid has been an experimental laboratory for modern and contemporary architecture in Spain. With numerous examples of innovative and experimental architecture, as well as many failures, few of which are valued and recognized. This selection seeks to show archetypal examples of architecture that have transcended time; it does not intend to be an exhaustive list of the city´s architectural works. Many will think that the list lacks important buildings and personally, I couldn´t agree more. That is perhaps the beauty of Madrid: there is a diversity of opinion, there are thousands of sites to see, the city surprises you with every step you take. 

Poblado Dirigido de Caño Roto Zarzuela Hippodrome. Image © Ana Amado Ciudad BBVA. Image © Joel Filipe Primer Puente impreso en 3D del mundo. Image Cortesía de IAAC + 22

As part of this selection, we have the works that gave form to Spanish modernity. Buildings created from the minds of the modernity geniuses of the likes of Sota and Oiza. But these alone wouldn´t do the city justice. We have also included the great exponents of the first contemporaneity, pioneers of a movement that was rejected in its time but that gave shape to the current contemporaneity. Lastly, we have included urban references that have shaped the city, undervalued projects that have had great importance to the way of city making in Spain.

The list doesn´t include everything, but I believe that the selection will help the reader understand Madrid. Welcome. 

Madrid-Barajas Airport, Terminal T4   / Estudio Lamela + Richard Rogers Partnership

Save this picture!
Terminal T4, Barajas Airport. Image © Estudio Lamela + Richard Rogers Partnership
Terminal T4, Barajas Airport. Image © Estudio Lamela + Richard Rogers Partnership

Complejo Financiero Cuatro Torres Business Area / Foster and Partners, César Pelli, Carlos Rubio Carvajal y Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walter, Ieoh Ming Pei & Henry N. Cobb

Save this picture!
© Wilhelm Lappe [Flickr], License CC BY 2.0
© Wilhelm Lappe [Flickr], License CC BY 2.0

Colón Towers/ Antonio Lamela

Save this picture!
Colón Tower. Image via Antonio Lamela [Wikipedia], License CC BY-SA 4.0
Colón Tower. Image via Antonio Lamela [Wikipedia], License CC BY-SA 4.0

Puerta de Europa / Philip Johnson & John Burgee

Save this picture!
Kio Towers. Image via Drow Male [Wikipedia], GNU Free Documentation License
Kio Towers. Image via Drow Male [Wikipedia], GNU Free Documentation License

Torres Blancas (white towers) / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza

Save this picture!
Torres Blancas (white towers). Image via Urbarama.com
Torres Blancas (white towers). Image via Urbarama.com

 BBVA Tower/ Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza

Save this picture!
BBVA Tower. Image © amaclasvecino [Flickr], License CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
BBVA Tower. Image © amaclasvecino [Flickr], License CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

 BBVA City/ Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
Ciudad BBVA. Image © Joel Filipe
Ciudad BBVA. Image © Joel Filipe

Giner de los Ríos Foundation / Amid.cero9

Save this picture!
Giner de los Ríos Foundation. Image © José Hevia
Giner de los Ríos Foundation. Image © José Hevia

San Chinarro Lookout/ MVRDV

Save this picture!
San Chinarro Lookout. Image © Wojtek Gurak [Flickr], License CC BY-NC 2.0
San Chinarro Lookout. Image © Wojtek Gurak [Flickr], License CC BY-NC 2.0

CaixaForum / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
CaixaForum. Image © Ismael Alonso, License CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
CaixaForum. Image © Ismael Alonso, License CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

8 B Nave / Arturo Franco

Save this picture!
Nave 8B, Madrid´s Matadero. Image © Carlos Fernández Piñar
Nave 8B, Madrid´s Matadero. Image © Carlos Fernández Piñar

EcoBoulevard / Urban Ecosystem

Save this picture!
EcoBoulevard
EcoBoulevard

Urban Laboratory,  Carabanchel Neighbourhood / Multiple Authors

Save this picture!
Housing in Carabanchel. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Housing in Carabanchel. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

Parish Church of Santa Monica / Vicens & Ramos

Save this picture!
Iglesia Parroquial en Rivas Vaciamadrid. Image Cortesía de Vincens + Ramos
Iglesia Parroquial en Rivas Vaciamadrid. Image Cortesía de Vincens + Ramos

Hydrographical Studies Centre/ Miguel Fisac

Save this picture!

Maravillas Gymnasium/ Alejandro de la Sota

Save this picture!
Gimnasio Maravillas. Image Cortesía de Fundación Alejandro de la Sota
Gimnasio Maravillas. Image Cortesía de Fundación Alejandro de la Sota

Zarzuela Hippodrome/ Eduardo Torroja + Carlos Arniches + Martín Domínguez

Save this picture!
Zarzuela Hippodrome. Image © Ana Amado
Zarzuela Hippodrome. Image © Ana Amado

House and Office of Fernando Higueras

Save this picture!
Rascainfiernos. Image Cortesía de Fundación Fernando Higueras, Lola Botia
Rascainfiernos. Image Cortesía de Fundación Fernando Higueras, Lola Botia

Poblado Dirigido de Caño Roto / José Luis Íñiguez de Onzoño Angulo y Antonio Vázquez de Castro Sarmiento

Save this picture!
Poblado Dirigido de Caño Roto
Poblado Dirigido de Caño Roto

3D Printed Bridge / IAAC

Save this picture!
Primer Puente impreso en 3D del mundo. Image Cortesía de IAAC
Primer Puente impreso en 3D del mundo. Image Cortesía de IAAC
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Picado, Miguel. "Architecture City Guide: 20 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Madrid" [Guía de Arquitectura de Madrid: 20 lugares que todo arquitecto debe conocer] 20 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877603/architecture-city-guide-20-places-every-architect-should-visit-in-madrid/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »