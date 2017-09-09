World
  3. 10 Must See Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona

10 Must See Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona, © Tom Walk [Flickr], license (CC BY-ND 2.0)
© Tom Walk [Flickr], license (CC BY-ND 2.0)

In this Barcelona guide, we have rounded-up the architecture of probably the best known and most influential architect from the beginning of the century in Spain, Antonio Gaudí. Gaudí spent most of his life in Barcelona and the city boasts the largest concentration of his works in the world. His style is unique, often imitated but never matched.

Gaudí´s ideas shaped the way of thinking about architecture for a whole generation. His influence on Catalan modernism was immense, creating a unique style that many have tried to replicate. It is difficult to find a person who doesn´t at least know Gaudí by name. Of the 10 most visited attractions in Barcelona, 4 are buildings by Gaudí. In this guide, we wanted to compile the 10 essential Gaudí buildings, all located in Barcelona, necessary to gain an appreciation of his work. The first 7 building are considered heritage of humanity. 

© Ian Gampon [Flickr], license CC BY-ND 2.0 © Neil Howard [Flickr], license (CC BY-NC 2.0) © xiquinhosilva [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0) © Jaap Kramer [Flickr], license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 + 11

Casa Milà
Provença, 261-265

© Ian Gampon [Flickr], license CC BY-ND 2.0
© Ian Gampon [Flickr], license CC BY-ND 2.0

Casa Battló
Passeig de Gràcia, 43

© Neil Howard [Flickr], license (CC BY-NC 2.0)
© Neil Howard [Flickr], license (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Casa Vicens
Carrer de les Carolines, 24

© xiquinhosilva [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)
© xiquinhosilva [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)

Park Güell

© Jaap Kramer [Flickr], license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
© Jaap Kramer [Flickr], license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Palau Güell
Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 3-5

© Alejandro [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)
© Alejandro [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)

Colonia Güell
Calle Claudi Güell, Santa Coloma de Cervelló

© Jesús Abizanda [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)
© Jesús Abizanda [Flickr], license (CC BY 2.0)

Sagrada Familia
Carrer de Mallorca, 401

© Templo Expiatorio de la Sagrada Familia
© Templo Expiatorio de la Sagrada Familia

Torre Bellesguard
Carrer de Bellesguard, 16

© Munea Viajes [Flickr], license (CC BY-SA 2.0)
© Munea Viajes [Flickr], license (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Casa Calvet
Carrer de Casp, 48

© Αλέξανδρος [Flickr], license (CC BY-SA 2.0)
© Αλέξανδρος [Flickr], license (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Colegio Teresiano de Barcelona
Carrer de Ganduxer, 85

© Enfo [Wikipedia], license (CC BY-SA 3.0)
© Enfo [Wikipedia], license (CC BY-SA 3.0)

