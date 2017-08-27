World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera

Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera

  • 08:00 - 27 August, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Sophie Devine
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera, © Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera

Photographer Gregori Civera worked in collaboration with Pablo Bofill to photograph the magnificent work of his father Ricardo Bofill. The Red Wall, La Muralla Roja is a housing project located within the La Manzanera development in Spain's Calpe. The building makes clear references to the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, a result of the architects' inspiration by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah. 

In this photoset, Civera manages to capture the vivid colors that give abundant life to the project since 1972, exaggerating the contrast between the arid landscapes of the area and its color. In addition, the softness of the chromatic range and chosen angles manage to diminish the impact of the hard forms and imposing composition, allowing the viewer to contemplate the everyday world of this set of houses.

© Gregori Civera © Gregori Civera © Gregori Civera © Gregori Civera + 18

Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera

AD Classics: La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill

La Muralla Roja, Spanish for 'The Red Wall,' is a housing project located within the La Manzanera development in Spain's Calpe. The building makes clear references to the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, a result of the architects' inspiration by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

The Red Wall Behind Martin Solveig's Latest Music Video

Almost one year has passed since the music video release of ' Do It Right' by French artist Martin Solveig. Although deprived of a star-studded tennis match on this occasion, over 15 million viewers have been treated to stunning vistas of The Red Wall, a vibrant fortress of color designed by Ricardo Bofill in Calp, Spain.

13 Reasons Why We Love Millennial Pink

Millennial Pink has broken into the design consciousness of more than its named generation. Though hugely successful in fashion and pop-culture (and Instagram), the playful color has established a presence across design products and the built environment like never before.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc Photography & Architecture
Cite: Uribe, Begoña. "Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera" 27 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877597/ricardo-bofills-red-wall-through-the-lens-of-gregori-civera/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »