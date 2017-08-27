Ricardo Bofill´s Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera

Photographer Gregori Civera worked in collaboration with Pablo Bofill to photograph the magnificent work of his father Ricardo Bofill. The Red Wall, La Muralla Roja is a housing project located within the La Manzanera development in Spain's Calpe. The building makes clear references to the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, a result of the architects' inspiration by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

In this photoset, Civera manages to capture the vivid colors that give abundant life to the project since 1972, exaggerating the contrast between the arid landscapes of the area and its color. In addition, the softness of the chromatic range and chosen angles manage to diminish the impact of the hard forms and imposing composition, allowing the viewer to contemplate the everyday world of this set of houses.

