World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ecuadorian Document Captures Emerging Trend Characterized by Conscious Use of Local Resources

Ecuadorian Document Captures Emerging Trend Characterized by Conscious Use of Local Resources

  • 12:00 - 9 September, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Sophie Devine
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ecuadorian Document Captures Emerging Trend Characterized by Conscious Use of Local Resources

In recent years Ecuadorian architecture has been producing interesting concepts that are characterized by high standard design outcomes based on the conscious use of local resources. This type of practice is led by a generation that puts collective work and social values above individualities, in order to develop a "do a lot with little" style of architecture.

Thanks to the joint work of the Ecuadorian office Al Borde and the duo comprising of Katerina Kliwadenko, a Chilean journalist, and Mario Novas, a Spanish architect, we will soon be able to see this inspiring moment in Ecuadorian architecture. Here, we share the teaser of the documentary "Making a Lot with a Little'" which will undoubtedly mark a milestone in the history of contemporary architecture in Ecuador.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Mora, Pola. "Ecuadorian Document Captures Emerging Trend Characterized by Conscious Use of Local Resources" 09 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877589/ecuadorian-document-captures-emerging-trend-characterized-by-conscious-use-of-local-resources/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »