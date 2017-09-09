Ecuadorian Document Captures Emerging Trend Characterized by Conscious Use of Local Resources

In recent years Ecuadorian architecture has been producing interesting concepts that are characterized by high standard design outcomes based on the conscious use of local resources. This type of practice is led by a generation that puts collective work and social values above individualities, in order to develop a "do a lot with little" style of architecture.

Thanks to the joint work of the Ecuadorian office Al Borde and the duo comprising of Katerina Kliwadenko, a Chilean journalist, and Mario Novas, a Spanish architect, we will soon be able to see this inspiring moment in Ecuadorian architecture. Here, we share the teaser of the documentary "Making a Lot with a Little'" which will undoubtedly mark a milestone in the history of contemporary architecture in Ecuador.