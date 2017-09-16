World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Belgium
  5. Notan Office
  6. 2017
  7. Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office

Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office

  • 05:00 - 16 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office
Save this picture!
Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office, © Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux + 21

  • Architects

    Notan Office

  • Location

    1180 Uccle, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Frédéric Karam

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

From the architect. Lincoln is a 140 sqm roof extension of an apartment in an urbanized area of Brussels. The new roof hosts the living area of the apartment and offers two outdoor spaces. The existing floor was transformed into a private bedroom area.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

SCALE
Barely visible from the street the extension responds to a new dimension, a roof-dimension. With a set-back, the new volume tends to be independent. Embracing an open view on the city, its landscape is a collection of roofs and far away towers.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

UNDER ONE ROOF
One continuous roof lays on five cores. Completely transparent on both orientations, big large frames from floor to ceiling give the impression of a totally opened and suspended space.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

At one point only, the roof opens up above the large in-between space connecting the two living areas, bringing morning light to the front façade and characterizing this space below with its higher and tilted ceiling. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Notan Office
Courtesy of Notan Office

CORES
The existing situation had 3 volumes scattered on the roof; the circulation core and two ventilation shafts. By inflating them with functions they become the structure of the plan.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The project is a fluid living space articulated by five cores: the circulation core in the center, the kitchen and the loggia on the facades and the sanitary and technical cores on the sides. These cores hosts all functions consequently characterizing the four corners of the plan.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

MATERIAL
Cores are white volumes. Inside the thin white skin covering the cores, texture is reveled depending on the function. Okoumé multiplex for shelfs, buffet or bar, construction ceramic blocs and concrete for the chimney, wood and cement fiber for the logia and composite marble for toilets.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Belgium
Cite: "Lincoln Roof Extension / Notan Office" 16 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877532/lincoln-roof-extension-notan-office/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »