pointONE showroom / Suto Interior Architects

  • 02:00 - 15 September, 2017
pointONE showroom / Suto Interior Architects
pointONE showroom / Suto Interior Architects, © Balázs Danyi
  • Architects

    Suto Interior Architects

  • Location

    Budapest, Szabadság tér 14, 1054 Hungary

  • Interior Design

    Suto Interior Architects

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Balázs Danyi
From the architect. The pointONE showroom opened in the beginning of June this year in the heart of Budapest. In the new centre the products distributed by the company Decorfloor ,  installed according to the interior design concept of Suto  Interior Architects  change everything that has been typical of showrooms in Hungary.

Naturally, those who like and are familiar with international contemporary design trends might think that with products representing high aesthetic and technological quality – including furniture, lamps, and items by Vitra, Diesel-Moroso, and Diesel-Foscarini; the floorings of Cedit, Florim, KAZA Concrete, CP Parquet, and Milliken; and the wallpapers of Élitis and Inkiostro Bianco – any interior design concept is bound to succeed. But who of us has not seen an apartment, store, or office over-composed with top-class products?

The premises of pointOne, set up in a corner store and possessing a gallery level, also enable meetings between designers and creators. Moreover, the group of spaces also includes a rentable conference room that is available to the partners of pointONE for business negotiations and consultations. Accordingly, this venue is a showroom and a meeting place at the same time, and the design concept had to satisfy this complex functional requirement. “The overall atmosphere is reminiscent of an attractive clubroom” – described Kata Suto  the interior in an interview. And indeed, here we finally have a showroom without hodgepodge sample collections and rows of chairs and lamps. The spaces, nooks, and niches allow the products to be touched and experienced, but are at the same time “functional”: in one spot we find a cosy parlour lit by mood lighting, over there a library corner with a bar counter nearby, further away a display installation specifically focused on presenting a series of floorings, complemented by a washroom that is more like a spacious bathroom.

Nonetheless, these spatial units are narrative and inspiring combinations in themselves; stories told with contemporary objects. It is particularly fascinating how the designers used just a few elements and objects in individual interior areas to combine geometric and streamlined furniture, lamps, and floorings with organic and exotic ones with a more relaxed atmosphere.

