2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has announced the winners of the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, given to “the country’s most visionary projects incorporating fired-clay brick.” This year, 35 projects from 19 states were selected as winners, with a best in-class project awarded across eight categories: Commercial, Educational (Higher Education), Educational (K-12), Renovation / Restoration, Municipal/Government, Residential (Multifamily), Residential (Single Family) and Paving & Landscape.

“The winners demonstrate brick’s aesthetic flexibility, and its integral role in any sustainable, low maintenance and durable building strategy,” said Ray Leonhard, BIA’s president and CEO.

See the Best and Class winners below.

Commercial

Apple Store, Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York

Save this picture! Commercial: Apple Store, Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York. Image © Peter Aaron

Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Manufacturer: Glen-Gery Corporation

Distributor: Consolidated Brick & Building Supply Inc.

Mason Contractor: Structure Tech New York Inc.

Photographer 1: Peter Aaron

Photographer 2: Nic Lehoux

Educational (Higher Education)

Kent State University College of Architectural & Environmental Design – Kent, Ohio

Save this picture! Educational (Higher Education): Kent State University College of Architectural & Environmental Design – Kent, Ohio. Image © Jim Maguire Photography

Architect: Weiss/Manfredi

Associate Architect: Richard L. Bowen + Associates Inc.

Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Distributor: W.L. Tucker Supply Company

Mason Contractor: Foti Contracting

Photographer: Jim Maguire Photography

Educational (K-12)

Fruitville Elementary School Classroom Building Addition – Sarasota, Florida

Save this picture! Educational (K-12): Fruitville Elementary School Classroom Building Addition – Sarasota, Florida. Image © Ryan Gamma, Sweet Sparkman Architects

Architect: Sweet Sparkman Architects

Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Ron Kendall Masonry Inc.

Photographer 1: William Speer Photography

Photographer 2: Ryan Gamma Photography

Renovations (Additions) / Restoration (Restoring)

Dumbarton Oaks Fellowship House – Washington, D.C.

Save this picture! Renovation/Restoration: Dumbarton Oaks Fellowship House – Washington, D.C.. Image © Robert Creamer

Architect: Cunningham | Quill Architects

Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects

Manufacturer: Redland Brick Inc.

Distributor: Potomac Valley Brick & Supply

Builder: Whiting Turner Contracting Company

Mason Contractor: Baltimore Masonry Inc.

Photographer: Robert Creamer

Municipal/Government

John W. Olver Transit Center, Net-Zero Energy Building – Greenfield, Massachusetts

Save this picture! Municipal/Government: John W. Olver Transit Center, Net-Zero Energy Building – Greenfield, Massachusetts. Image © John Linden, Peter Vanderwarker

Architect: Charles Rose Architects

Landscape Architect: GroundView LLC

Builder: Fontaine Brothers Inc.

Distributor: Spaulding Brick Company Inc.

Mason Contractor: Fontaine Brothers Inc.

Photographer 1: John Linden

Photographer 2: Peter Vanderwarker

Residential – Multifamily

The Aston – Washington, D.C.

Save this picture! Residential (Multi-family): The Aston – Washington, D.C.. Image © Maxwell Mackenzie

Architect: Bonstra | Haresign ARCHITECTS

Manufacturer 1: Triangle Brick Company

Manufacturer 2: Carolina Ceramics Brick Co.

Builder: Habte Sequar

Mason Contractor: Oak Tree Building Group

Photographer: Maxwell Mackenzie

Residential – Single Family

Save this picture! Residential (Single-family): Kinsley – Oxford, Maryland. Image © Don Pearse Photographers Inc.

Kinsley – Oxford, Maryland

Architect: John Milner Architects Inc.

Manufacturer: Redland Brick Inc.

Builder: Heim Corp.

Mason Contractor: Spry Masonry

Photographer: Don Pearse Photographers Inc.

Paving & Landscaping

VIA 57 West; New York, New York

Save this picture! Paving/Landscape: VIA 57 West; New York, New York. Image © Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Landscape Architect: Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Manufacturer: Whitacre Greer Co.

Distributor: Consolidated Brick & Building Supply Inc.

Mason Contractor: Prestige Stone & Pavers Corp.

Photographer 1: Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Photographer 2: Alex Fradkin

