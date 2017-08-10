World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced

2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced
Save this picture!
2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has announced the winners of the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, given to “the country’s most visionary projects incorporating fired-clay brick.” This year, 35 projects from 19 states were selected as winners, with a best in-class project awarded across eight categories: Commercial, Educational (Higher Education), Educational (K-12), Renovation / Restoration, Municipal/Government, Residential (Multifamily), Residential (Single Family) and Paving & Landscape.

“The winners demonstrate brick’s aesthetic flexibility, and its integral role in any sustainable, low maintenance and durable building strategy,” said Ray Leonhard, BIA’s president and CEO.

See the Best and Class winners below.

Commercial

Apple Store, Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York

Save this picture!
Commercial: Apple Store, Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York. Image © Peter Aaron
Commercial: Apple Store, Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York. Image © Peter Aaron

Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Manufacturer: Glen-Gery Corporation
Distributor: Consolidated Brick & Building Supply Inc.
Mason Contractor: Structure Tech New York Inc.
Photographer 1: Peter Aaron
Photographer 2: Nic Lehoux

Educational (Higher Education)

Kent State University College of Architectural & Environmental Design – Kent, Ohio

Save this picture!
Educational (Higher Education): Kent State University College of Architectural & Environmental Design – Kent, Ohio. Image © Jim Maguire Photography
Educational (Higher Education): Kent State University College of Architectural & Environmental Design – Kent, Ohio. Image © Jim Maguire Photography

Architect: Weiss/Manfredi
Associate Architect: Richard L. Bowen + Associates Inc.
Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Distributor: W.L. Tucker Supply Company
Mason Contractor: Foti Contracting
Photographer: Jim Maguire Photography

Educational (K-12)

Fruitville Elementary School Classroom Building Addition – Sarasota, Florida

Save this picture!
Educational (K-12): Fruitville Elementary School Classroom Building Addition – Sarasota, Florida. Image © Ryan Gamma, Sweet Sparkman Architects
Educational (K-12): Fruitville Elementary School Classroom Building Addition – Sarasota, Florida. Image © Ryan Gamma, Sweet Sparkman Architects

Architect: Sweet Sparkman Architects
Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Ron Kendall Masonry Inc.
Photographer 1: William Speer Photography
Photographer 2: Ryan Gamma Photography

Renovations (Additions) / Restoration (Restoring)

Dumbarton Oaks Fellowship House – Washington, D.C.

Save this picture!
Renovation/Restoration: Dumbarton Oaks Fellowship House – Washington, D.C.. Image © Robert Creamer
Renovation/Restoration: Dumbarton Oaks Fellowship House – Washington, D.C.. Image © Robert Creamer

Architect: Cunningham | Quill Architects
Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects
Manufacturer: Redland Brick Inc.
Distributor: Potomac Valley Brick & Supply
Builder: Whiting Turner Contracting Company
Mason Contractor: Baltimore Masonry Inc.
Photographer: Robert Creamer

Municipal/Government

John W. Olver Transit Center, Net-Zero Energy Building – Greenfield, Massachusetts

Save this picture!
Municipal/Government: John W. Olver Transit Center, Net-Zero Energy Building – Greenfield, Massachusetts. Image © John Linden, Peter Vanderwarker
Municipal/Government: John W. Olver Transit Center, Net-Zero Energy Building – Greenfield, Massachusetts. Image © John Linden, Peter Vanderwarker

Architect: Charles Rose Architects
Landscape Architect: GroundView LLC
Builder: Fontaine Brothers Inc.
Distributor: Spaulding Brick Company Inc.
Mason Contractor: Fontaine Brothers Inc.
Photographer 1: John Linden
Photographer 2: Peter Vanderwarker

Residential – Multifamily

The Aston – Washington, D.C.

Save this picture!
Residential (Multi-family): The Aston – Washington, D.C.. Image © Maxwell Mackenzie
Residential (Multi-family): The Aston – Washington, D.C.. Image © Maxwell Mackenzie

Architect: Bonstra | Haresign ARCHITECTS
Manufacturer 1: Triangle Brick Company
Manufacturer 2: Carolina Ceramics Brick Co.
Builder: Habte Sequar
Mason Contractor: Oak Tree Building Group
Photographer: Maxwell Mackenzie

Residential – Single Family

Save this picture!
Residential (Single-family): Kinsley – Oxford, Maryland. Image © Don Pearse Photographers Inc.
Residential (Single-family): Kinsley – Oxford, Maryland. Image © Don Pearse Photographers Inc.

Kinsley – Oxford, Maryland

Architect: John Milner Architects Inc.
Manufacturer: Redland Brick Inc.
Builder: Heim Corp.
Mason Contractor: Spry Masonry
Photographer: Don Pearse Photographers Inc.

Paving & Landscaping

VIA 57 West; New York, New York

Save this picture!
Paving/Landscape: VIA 57 West; New York, New York. Image © Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
Paving/Landscape: VIA 57 West; New York, New York. Image © Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Landscape Architect: Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
Manufacturer: Whitacre Greer Co.
Distributor: Consolidated Brick & Building Supply Inc.
Mason Contractor: Prestige Stone & Pavers Corp.
Photographer 1: Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
Photographer 2: Alex Fradkin

See all of the winning projects, here.

2016 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has announced the results of the 2016 Brick in Architecture Awards, given to "the country's most visionary projects incorporating fired-clay brick." This year, there were a total of 32 medalists with Best in Class winners in seven categories: Commercial, Educational (Higher Education), Educational (K-12), Healthcare, Municipal/Government, Residential (Multifamily) and Residential (Single Family).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "2017 Brick in Architecture Award Winners Announced" 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877519/2017-brick-in-architecture-award-winners-announced/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »