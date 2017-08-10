Heatherwick Studio Released New Construction Images and Video of the 1000 Trees Project in Shanghai

After last week’s check in on Heatherwick Studio’s 1000 Trees project in Shanghai by #donotsettle, the firm itself has released additional images and a video of its construction progress.

The 300,000-square-meter development is located 20 minutes from downtown Shanghai next to the M50 arts district, taking the form of two “tree-covered mountains.” As the name suggests, the design will feature concrete structural columns that widen at the top to create large planters for 1000 trees. The video captures the building in its half-completed status, showing how it will interacts with its surroundings and the adjacent Wusong (Suzhou) River.

+4

“Existing planning permission for two conventional shopping mall blocks had been granted for the site, but a huge, boxy building would need to be broken into smaller pieces in order to fit in with the surroundings,” explain Heatherwick Studio. “The integrated planting acts as a natural balancing element and the building’s edges are lowered to minimise the impact where it meets the art district and park, reducing the discernible threshold between them.”

News via Heatherwick Studio