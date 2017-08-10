German Street Artist 1010 Creates Cave-Like Illusions in Unexpected Places

Ready for a mind trip? Take a look at the work of German street artist 1010. For more than a decade, 1010 has been painting colorful cave-like illusions that make flat surfaces appear as if they have been breached by holes go on forever. To create his works, the artist first makes papercut models by layering stacks of paper in specific color palettes, then translates the depth into paint. He has used this technique in surprising places across the globe including both interior and exterior walls and even on an abandoned highway in Paris.

Check out some of 1010’s latest work below.

See more of his recent projects on his website and Instagram.