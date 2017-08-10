World
German Street Artist 1010 Creates Cave-Like Illusions in Unexpected Places

German Street Artist 1010 Creates Cave-Like Illusions in Unexpected Places
German Street Artist 1010 Creates Cave-Like Illusions in Unexpected Places, Paris, 2014. Image Courtesy of 1010
Ready for a mind trip? Take a look at the work of German street artist 1010. For more than a decade, 1010 has been painting colorful cave-like illusions that make flat surfaces appear as if they have been breached by holes go on forever. To create his works, the artist first makes papercut models by layering stacks of paper in specific color palettes, then translates the depth into paint. He has used this technique in surprising places across the globe including both interior and exterior walls and even on an abandoned highway in Paris.

Check out some of 1010’s latest work below.

Warsaw, 2015. Image Courtesy of 1010
Berlin. Photo by <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/nikakramer/'>Nika Kramer</a>. Courtesy of 1010
Hamburg. Photo by <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/affenfaustgalerie/'>Affenfaustgalerie</a>. Courtesy of 1010
Berlin. Photo by <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/chopemdownfilms/'>Chop Em Down Films</a>. Courtesy of 1010
Detroit, 2016. Photo by <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/chicagoculturecouple/'>Chicago Culture Couple</a>. Courtesy of 1010
Marseille, 2014. Image Courtesy of 1010
Panama, 2015. Photo by <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/articruz/'>Articruz Panama</a>. Courtesy of 1010
See more of his recent projects on his website and Instagram.

