  3. The Best Photos of the Week: Architecture in the Most Incredible Places in the World

The Best Photos of the Week: Architecture in the Most Incredible Places in the World

The Best Photos of the Week: Architecture in the Most Incredible Places in the World

Architecture is always a reflection on how to interact with and relate to nature. Some architects show a preference for distinctive shapes and materials that contrast with the landscape, while others prefer to mimic the surroundings with organic works. But regardless of the techniques employed, architecture has reached the most remote and incredible places on the planet. Below is a selection of 16 images which show the combination of architecture and landscape by prominent photographers such as Su Shengliang, Sergio Pirrone and Valentin Jeck.

Valentin Jeck

Holiday House on the Rigi / AFGH

Courtesy of AFGH
Courtesy of AFGH

Piyatat Hemmatat

Archipelago Cinema / Buro Ole Scheeren + Film on the Rocks Yao Noi Foundation 

The Best Photos of the Week: Architecture in the Most Incredible Places in the World, © Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

James Puttick

House in the Mountains / Wolff Architects 

© James Puttick
© James Puttick

Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Natural History Museum of Utah / Ennead Architects 

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Dylan Perrenoud

Antoine / BUREAU A 

© Dylan Perrenoud
© Dylan Perrenoud

Su Shengliang

Qiandao Lake Cable Car Station / Archi-Union Architects

© Su Shengliang, Lin Bian
© Su Shengliang, Lin Bian

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Jungle House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

PLaT Architects

Xiangshawan Desert Lotus Hotel / PLaT Architects 

Courtesy of PLaT Architects
Courtesy of PLaT Architects

Felipe Díaz Contardo

2Y House / Sebastián Irarrázaval  

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Sergio Pirrone

Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos 

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Zhou Yue Dong

China Fuzhou Jin Niu Shan Trans-Urban Connector / LOOK Architects

© Zhou Yue Dong
© Zhou Yue Dong

Su Shengliang

Qiandao Lake Cable Car Station / Archi-Union Architects

© Su Shengliang, Lin Bian
© Su Shengliang, Lin Bian

Nelson Garrido

East-West/West-East / Richard Serra

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Sergio Pirrone

Grove Houses / WMR arquitectos

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Paul Warchol

Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects 

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Inexhibit

Messner Mountain Museum Corones / Zaha Hadid

© Inexhibit
© Inexhibit

 

Cite: María Francisca González. "The Best Photos of the Week: Architecture in the Most Incredible Places in the World" 13 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877504/the-best-photos-of-the-week-architecture-in-the-most-incredible-places-in-the-world/>
