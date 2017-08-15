World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. China
  5. Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2013
  7. Sports Center of Jinhua City / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Sports Center of Jinhua City / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

  • 22:00 - 15 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sports Center of Jinhua City / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Save this picture!
Sports Center of Jinhua City / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University, Main stadium. Image © Zhang Yong
Main stadium. Image © Zhang Yong

Aerial view. Image © Zhang Yong V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong Trusses. Image © Zhang Yong +19

Save this picture!
Aerial view. Image © Zhang Yong
Aerial view. Image © Zhang Yong

From the architect. Jinhua City Sports Center is located in the southern second ring road to the north facing the city gate, in the north lies the beautiful scenery of the Lake Water Park, the water floats from southeast, which is virtually the main vein through the city, to form a clear and vivid space axis.

Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan

Combined with the project of "sports building" features, the design refined "jump" as the overall design of the theme image, which forms shape and landscape design of the main elements throughout the architectural design to form a beautiful curve and surface, in order to present the cultural image of Jinhua Wu and express the strength and spirit temperament of Sport Buildings. 

Save this picture!
V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong
V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong

The plan includes one stadium containing the total seats of 30130, and one gym with 5987 seats, and one swimming pool with 1616 seats.  The three main buildings are designed in the layout design like Chinese ”pin”, which forms a central square by centripetal approach. The structure and the site are designed together by two spatial spindles and a circular secondary shaft. On the east side of the main city road, the city is equipped with an open and sunken leisure Plaza facing the city. It combines the green space and the surface of the water to create the main entrance image.

Save this picture!
Main stadium. Image © Zhang Yong
Main stadium. Image © Zhang Yong

The stadium canopy adopts the curved spatial structure system, which uses the truss arch structure and the shell combines, the horizontal projection is crescent shape, its length is 263 meters, the maximum cantilever structure is 44.5 meters, the highest point of structure is 42.4 meters.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The gymnasium is consisted by the two parts; they are the contest hall and the exercise hall. There are 4549 fixed seats and 1438 movable sports seats in the contest hall, on the first floor, the two independent halls are set up respectively.

Save this picture!
Swimming center. Image © Zhang Yong
Swimming center. Image © Zhang Yong

The swimming pool includes a 50X25 meter match pool, and one 50X20 meter training pool and one playing pool. From which, there are 803 fixed seats and 813 movable seats in the contest pool. The training pool has wide vision and good lighting equipment; It can be used as children's swimming, teaching and entertainment places.

Save this picture!
V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong
V-shaped columns. Image © Zhang Yong

We used the V- shaped column as an important structural element of the building for these three venues, in order to pursue the rich rhythm and dynamic at the same time, and use the concrete pouring to reflect its premium, its solid weight and stable component itself. It has the obvious contrast against the lightness of the arched roof of the three gymnasiums.

Save this picture!
Detailed drawing
Detailed drawing

Through the finite element analysis of the whole structure, we put the steel truss face to main vertical force component - V - shaped columns; makes the structural mechanics combined with the concepts of the sports building movement. In the course of construction, the spatial coordination and the angle of reinforcing bars of each steel bar are determined by space modeling, and the construction quality of the local reinforced bar region are ensured.

Save this picture!
Aerial view. Image © Zhang Yong
Aerial view. Image © Zhang Yong
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums China
Cite: "Sports Center of Jinhua City / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University" 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877481/sports-center-of-jinhua-city-the-architectural-design-and-research-institute-of-zhejiang-university/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Main stadium. Image © Zhang Yong

浙江金华市体育中心 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »