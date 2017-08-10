World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Miel Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Parlament19 Apartment / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10

Parlament19 Apartment / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10

  • 15:00 - 10 August, 2017
Parlament19 Apartment / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10
Parlament19 Apartment / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. Two windows facing a party wall, our point of reference, the beginning of the project... Where serendipity arose and focused our purpose.

Parlament19 is our experiment with reflective ergonomics. A creative distribution of mirrors enticing the glimmer of light, which cautiously entered this third floor Sant Antoni apartment. Inviting the trees and the nature of the barrio into the space.

Diagram
Diagram

We extended this design strategy to the internal distribution of space. Positioning a cube of mirrors, acting as a kaleidoscope of light at the geometric hinge of the apartment. Internally, this golden cube houses those apartment services that can be utilised without natural light – the kitchen & two en-suite bathrooms. Externally, it creates the illusion of space that spreads to the bedrooms and communal areas.

Upon entry, the cube acts as a gatehouse inviting the visitor into it’s magnified surroundings.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Carefully balanced, the layout of Parlament19 rotates around the centrally boxed kitchen and bathrooms. It consists of a living / dining room & balcony, adjacent to a bedroom en-suite.

The final area, situated in the quieter internal mezzanine, consists of a bedroom, office / dining room and bathroom. Through a combination of sliding doors and curtains the space connects and disconnects from the rest of apartment, adapting to a social or intimate function. A smattering of golden touches adds warmth and luminosity to the space in the form of structural reinforcements, handles, switches & fissures. Parlament19 deepens our convictions that surprise is the best tool to enrich and rediscover. Where a closet (let’s imagine Narnia) waits at the end of the room with a whole universe inside. What was hidden behind the golden flash in the Pulp Fiction briefcase? We are on it!

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Parlament19 Apartment / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10" [PISO PARLAMENT19 / Miel Arquitectos + STUDIO P10] 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877480/parlament19-apartment-miel-arquitectos-plus-studio-p10/>
