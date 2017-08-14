Atelier Global Wins Competition to Design 'Book City' in Shenzhen

Save this picture! Main entrance from the park. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Atelier Global has been announced as the winners of a competition for the architectural and interior design of 'Shenzhen Book City,' a library and public gathering space located at the heart of the Long Hua arts district, becoming a part of the greater contemporary and historic fabric of art centers, public parks and urban typologies.

+34

Save this picture! Urban Foyer. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Description from the architects

Our design aims to rejuvenate this district by making the architecture an interlocking system of cultural spaces. A network of vertical terraces further enhances the living quality. Facade is composed of vertical shading devices to filter sunlight at different angles that also reminds the dynamic condition of flipping a book. Interior design creates vertical dialogues among different programs. Target completion is 2020.

We propose to convert 20% of the designated area into flexible cultural space. Such space is ready to cater new typology of book-related events and exhibitions in the future.

As the new cultural anchor in the Longhua district, the architecture should be open to the city. Flexible cultural space intercross in vertical dimension and create dialogues with the surrounding context. Different cultural activities and functions happen at different corners of the building. With such spatial arrangement, the book program and flexible cultural space can interact with each other without the restriction of time and space.

Save this picture! Intellectual forum space. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Breathing architecture

The substantial amount of greenery in the existing site inspires to bring nature and fuse seamlessly with the interiors. Large and green terraces in different perimeter of the building form dialogues with the openings on the façade. This gives visitors an opportunity to experience the sense of nature even inside the building.

Save this picture! Sunken Garden. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Inter-discipline platforms

The urban cultural-living room promotes connectivity not only inside the building, also with the city. The perimeter of the building embraces people and nature from different corners of the city. The idea of cultural street along the site perimeter grows into the building and escalates vertically through terraces and atrium. This vertical form of cultural space brings an unprecedented experience to the readers.

Save this picture! Multi-functional exhibition space. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Spiritual fulfillment to the people

The new Book City is a dynamic and responsive architecture. Through its unique and bespoke spatial arrangement, it creates identity and provides a brand new interactive environment for their experience by the public.

Save this picture! Interactive platform. Image Courtesy of Atelier Global

Architects: Atelier Global Ltd.

Design Team: Frankie Lui, Justin Law, Jeffrey He, Yiquan Liu, Zhiqiang Huang

Client: Shenzhen Publication & Distribution Group

Location: Shenzhen, China

Area: 45,500 m2

Program: Cultural

Project Year: 2017

(Expected) Completion Year: 2020

Collaborator: Beijing CCI Architectural Design Co Ltd (Local design institute)

Renderings: Atelier Global

News via Atelier Global.