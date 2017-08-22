World
Yumin Art Nouveau Collection / JAC Studios

  • 02:00 - 22 August, 2017
Yumin Art Nouveau Collection / JAC Studios
Yumin Art Nouveau Collection / JAC Studios, Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

Courtesy of JAC Studios Courtesy of JAC Studios Courtesy of JAC Studios Courtesy of JAC Studios +19

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

From the architect. Danish practice JAC STUDIOS has created an exhibition using glass as the principal material to transform the interior and welcome areas of the Genuis Loci building by architect Tadao Ando on Phoenix Jeju, off the coast of the South Korean Peninsula.

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

The Yumin Art Nouveau Collection is JAC STUDIOS first project in South Korea. Phoenix Island is dominated by the volcano Hallasan, and the Tadao Ando museum building ‘Genius Loci’ literally frames this ever-present view. The dialogue between this powerful landscape and the exposed concrete of the Tadao Ando building creates an elegant yet somber setting for a permanent exhibition of delicate Art Nouveau glass.

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

The exhibition features glass work produced in the Art Nouveau movement between 1870 and 1940 by the French artist Émile Gallé, one of the major forces in the French Art Nouveau movement as well as work by the brothers Daum.

JAC STUDIOS, the studio behind the award winning exhibition for the newly opened Wadden Sea Centre by Dorte Mandrup Architects worked closely with Art Nouveau experts including Didier Laugault from the ‘Chambre Nationale des Experts Specialises’ to create the exhibition. The construction was completed by local architects Chang Creative Inc.

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

"The architecture by Tadao Ando plays a magnificent setting for the exhibition. The architecture is in itself a piece of art and as a visitor one cannot avoid being touched by its beauty. The new museum is respectful but also challenges the context of the architecture."Johan Carlsson, founder of JAC STUDIOS

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios

“The introduction to the exhibition begins already from the approach to the Yumin Museum. The signage on the facade reflects the horizon of the sea and with each hour the patterns and colors on the facade change with the weather, each day is unique.”

Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios
Courtesy of JAC Studios
Glass

