Anneliese Brost Music Forum / Bez+Kock Architekten

Architects
LocationBochum, Germany
Lead ArchitectsThorsten Kock, Martin Bez
Area5960.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
Construction managementStein Architekten Köln, Bernhard Mensen (church restauration)
Structural engineeringMathes Beratende Ingenieure, Leipzig
Mechanical planningHenne & Walter GbR Ingenieurbüro für Gebäudesysteme, Reutlingen
Electrical planningGBI Gackstatter Beratende Ingenieure GmbH, Stuttgart
Acoustics, building physics, scenographieMüller-BBM GmbH, Planegg with Kahle Acoustics, Brüssel; The Space Factory, Lyon; itv, Berlin
ClientCity of Bochum, Central Services Bochum
Employees Bez+KockGudrun Keller, Marc Nuding, Maria Dallinger, Lea Keim, Robert Weber
From the architect. The concert hall is an ensemble, created by two new concert halls which surround an existing church building and transform it into a foyer, together forming the Anneliese Brost Musicforum. Both the existing and the new facades consist of the same facing brick. The facade concept calls for the new brick to be refined with white plaster, enriching the dialog between the two elements.
Materials
Bricks: The façade of the new building is provided with a front shell of white slate brickwork, the shards of which correspond to that of the church building. In the same way, the outer wall of the large hall is also treated as an interior forecourt. As a contrast to the new church, the brick was covered with a thin white lime plasten layer.
Fabric: The high quality fabric is distinguished by its high abrasion resistance and is therefore particularly suitable as a material for the concert seats. The fabric consists of three differently colored yarns. This results in a three-dimensional surface which creaates a different visual effect from near and far.
Stucco lustro: The stucco lustro was applied to the exterior walls of the hall with an incline of 0.5 °. Due to its properties as a hard mineral material it fulfills the acoustic requirements. The craftsmanship and feel give the surface a particular quality.