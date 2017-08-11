World
  7. Anneliese Brost Music Forum / Bez+Kock Architekten

Anneliese Brost Music Forum / Bez+Kock Architekten

  • 03:00 - 11 August, 2017
Anneliese Brost Music Forum / Bez+Kock Architekten
Anneliese Brost Music Forum / Bez+Kock Architekten, © Brigida González
© Brigida González

© Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González +9

  • Construction management

    Stein Architekten Köln, Bernhard Mensen (church restauration)

  • Structural engineering

    Mathes Beratende Ingenieure, Leipzig

  • Mechanical planning

    Henne & Walter GbR Ingenieurbüro für Gebäudesysteme, Reutlingen

  • Electrical planning

    GBI Gackstatter Beratende Ingenieure GmbH, Stuttgart

  • Acoustics, building physics, scenographie

    Müller-BBM GmbH, Planegg with Kahle Acoustics, Brüssel; The Space Factory, Lyon; itv, Berlin

  • Client

    City of Bochum, Central Services Bochum

  • Employees Bez+Kock

    Gudrun Keller, Marc Nuding, Maria Dallinger, Lea Keim, Robert Weber
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

From the architect. The concert hall is an ensemble, created by two new concert halls which surround an existing church building and transform it into a foyer, together forming the Anneliese Brost Musicforum. Both the existing and the new facades consist of the same facing brick. The facade concept calls for the new brick to be refined with white plaster, enriching the dialog between the two elements.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Materials
Bricks: The façade of the new building is provided with a front shell of white slate brickwork, the shards of which correspond to that of the church building. In the same way, the outer wall of the large hall is also treated as an interior forecourt. As a contrast to the new church, the brick was covered with a thin white lime plasten layer.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Fabric: The high quality fabric is distinguished by its high abrasion resistance and is therefore particularly suitable as a material for the concert seats. The fabric consists of three differently colored yarns. This results in a three-dimensional surface which creaates a different visual effect from near and far.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Stucco lustro: The stucco lustro was applied to the exterior walls of the hall with an incline of 0.5 °. Due to its properties as a hard mineral material it fulfills the acoustic requirements. The craftsmanship and feel give the surface a particular quality.

© Brigida González
© Brigida González
