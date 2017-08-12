Arquitectonica to Design Hotel in Orlando as New Social Hub For the United States' Fastest Growing Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tavistock Development Company

Plans have been announced for a new hotel in Orlando’s planned Lake Nona community, which is to be designed by Arquitectonica in one of the fastest growing communities in the United States. The 16 storey Town Center Hotel will be situated at the heart of the community, featuring a motor court entrance, a lobby, a ballroom accommodating 200 guests, as well as a rooftop pool with a lounge and accommodation for private events. The tower will also be within close proximity to the airport, easily accessible by Orlando’s 68 million annual visitors and the “unique property will cater to airport travelers as well as those who intend to make Lake Nona their final destination.”

We are excited to be designing this new hotel in such a community as progressive as Lake Nona, said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, principal of Arquitectonica. Our goal is a building whose architecture represents the aspirations of this new town: fresh, vibrant, memorable and of its place.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tavistock Development Company

The hotel accommodates 215 rooms with individual ergonomically designed furniture and spaces, in addition to 6000 square feet of meeting space, which includes the 3200 square foot ballroom and other boardrooms. Being part of a globally recognised wellness community, a 24 hour gym and access to Lake Nona’s fiber internet network are both complimentary features that guests will enjoy.

Located in the heart of Lake Nona, the hotel acts as a social hub with its rooftop restaurant and bar, as well as other retail and entertainment opportunities at grade and within the vicinity. It is planned to be constructed next to The Lawn, a large open air green space in the town centre.

Construction on the Lake Nona Town Center Hotel is planned to begin next year, as part of over 10 million square feet of residential and commercial facilities in the community.

News via: Tavistock Development Company.

