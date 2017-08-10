World
  Peter Zumthor's Kolumba Museum Through the Lens of Rasmus Hjortshøj

Peter Zumthor's Kolumba Museum Through the Lens of Rasmus Hjortshøj

Peter Zumthor's Kolumba Museum Through the Lens of Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
In this series of images, photographer Rasmus Hjortshøj has captured the Kolumba Museum by renowned architect Peter Zumthor in Cologne, Germany. The museum, constructed atop the ruins of a Gothic church destroyed during World War II, was a response to a competition that aimed to protect the remains of the Gothic work and create a space to house the art collection of the archbishopric of Cologne. In his winning design, Zumthor fused the existing ruins with modern architecture ideal for religious art in an elegant and minimalist way.

With his photographs, Rasmus Hjortshøj offers a tour of Zumthor's design, portraying the building within its urban context, while examining the architect's dedication to detail.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Kolumba Museum / Peter Zumthor

Learn more about the Kolumba Museum project here.

