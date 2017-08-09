World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. gmp Architekten Designs Glass Tower Headquarters for China UnionPay in Shanghai

gmp Architekten Designs Glass Tower Headquarters for China UnionPay in Shanghai

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
gmp Architekten Designs Glass Tower Headquarters for China UnionPay in Shanghai
Save this picture!
gmp Architekten Designs Glass Tower Headquarters for China UnionPay in Shanghai , © Crystal Digital Technology
© Crystal Digital Technology

gmp Architeckten (von Gerkan, Marg and Partners) has revealed their competition-winning design for a 150 meter-tall glass tower at the new global headquarters . Located across from the former Expo site on the banks of the Huangpu River, the tower features a vertically structured glass facade offering expansive views and reflecting its impressive surroundings back towards visitors to the site.

© Crystal Digital Technology © Crystal Digital Technology © Crystal Digital Technology © Crystal Digital Technology +15

Save this picture!
© Crystal Digital Technology
© Crystal Digital Technology

The design of the 90,000-square-meter (968,700-square-foot) complex consists of three squares, with a central high-rise flanked by two five-story buildings at its base, each slightly shifted to match the geometry of the site. A glass bridge at the 4th and 5th floors connecting the buildings together doubles as a covered entrance area and allows access from both the south and north directions. 

Save this picture!
© Crystal Digital Technology
© Crystal Digital Technology

Important program elements, such as the entrance hall, the lounge, exhibition areas, the employee cafeteria, meeting rooms and management offices, are emphasized through subtle differentiation in the facade; when brought together, these elements create a logical composition of verticals and horizontals.

“Thanks to finely tuned detailing involving the glass facade and the structural steelwork, which was designed as a “tube-in-tube” system in cooperation with schlaich bergermann partner (sbp), it is possible to integrate the upright supports in the plane of the facade, creating shallow facade depths and, on the inside, functional areas without vertical support members,” explain the architects. “In the plinth area, the columns have been gathered to converge into four points, which allows for an open and transparent design of the entrance areas.” 

Save this picture!
© gmp Architekten
© gmp Architekten
Save this picture!
© Crystal Digital Technology
© Crystal Digital Technology

gmp Architekten was chosen as the competition winner in 2015.

News via gmp Architekten

Save this picture!
© Crystal Digital Technology
© Crystal Digital Technology

  • Architects

    gmp Architekten

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Design

    Meinhard von Gerkan and Nikolaus Goetze with Magdalene Weiss

  • Project Management

    Sun Yajin

  • Competition Design Team

    Cai Lei, Chen Jingcheng, Ralf Donner, Martin Friedrich, Gao Shusan, Saeed Granfar, Sa Xiaodong, Katharina Schneider, Yu Xiaoliang, Zhang Bowei

  • Detail Design Team

    Davide Biselli, Cai Lei, Ralf Donner, Fan Xiaodi, Liu Jinrui, Lu Yan, Katharina Schneider, Yu Xiaoliang

  • Client

    China UnionPay

  • Area

    137729.0 m2

  • Photographs

    gmp Architekten
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project China
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "gmp Architekten Designs Glass Tower Headquarters for China UnionPay in Shanghai " 09 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877421/gmp-architekten-designs-glass-tower-headquarters-for-china-unionpay-in-shanghai/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »