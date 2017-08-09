FXFOWLE's 3 Hudson Boulevard Could Be Hudson Yards' Tallest Building

Save this picture! Rendering of the updated design. Image © FXFOWLE. Via New York YIMBY

New York Yimby has uncovered a new rendering of the FXFOWLE-designed 3 Hudson Boulevard showing an updated design featuring a 300-foot spire that would make the building the tallest in the Hudson Yards complex, and one of the tallest in the city.

Reports indicate that the building, formerly known as the Girasole, would rise a total of 1,350 feet, placing it just below 432 Park Avenue’s 1,397 foot peak. Approximately 1,050 feet of the building’s height would be occupiable, with 1.8 million square feet of office space spread across 66 total floors.

Save this picture! An earlier rendering of the project. Image © FXFOWLE. Via New York YIMBY

The project is being developed by New York developer Moinian Group, who have yet to confirm the latest iteration of the design. Preparatory construction and foundation work began in May of last year, but a completion date has yet to be announced.

News via New York YIMBY.