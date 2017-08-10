World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Spain
  5. Raúl García Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto

Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto

  • 05:00 - 10 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto
Save this picture!
Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo +28

  • Structure

    Windmill Structural Consultants

  • Technical Architect

    Joaquín Martínez Sánchez

  • Construction

    Construcciones JESPI / ELO Construcciones
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

From the architect. This building is located on a plot of 4000 m2 with the purpose of becoming the focus of main activity of housing in the summer months. For this, a pavilion is created totally open to the garden as a continuity of this one.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

It is a completely permeable construction, but with its own very marked identity, because the deck slab defies gravity by means of the imposing cantilever which, because it has no supports, is directly linked to the pool, being only a roof that 'floats' to generate shade in the rest of the program: an open kitchen with barbecue and a traditional oven, a large arbour, and the toilet area and dressing rooms to service the pool.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The hidden perimeter lighting still further highlights the slab's lightness, while the lagging provides a modern look that fits seamlessly with the main house.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto" 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877391/tectum-summer-pavilion-raul-garcia-studio-plus-javier-garcia-sanchez-arquitecto/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »