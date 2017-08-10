Tectum. Summer Pavilion / Raúl García Studio + Javier García Sánchez Arquitecto

+28

Structure Windmill Structural Consultants

Technical Architect Joaquín Martínez Sánchez

Construction Construcciones JESPI / ELO Construcciones More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This building is located on a plot of 4000 m2 with the purpose of becoming the focus of main activity of housing in the summer months. For this, a pavilion is created totally open to the garden as a continuity of this one.

It is a completely permeable construction, but with its own very marked identity, because the deck slab defies gravity by means of the imposing cantilever which, because it has no supports, is directly linked to the pool, being only a roof that 'floats' to generate shade in the rest of the program: an open kitchen with barbecue and a traditional oven, a large arbour, and the toilet area and dressing rooms to service the pool.

The hidden perimeter lighting still further highlights the slab's lightness, while the lagging provides a modern look that fits seamlessly with the main house.