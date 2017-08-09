In this film produced by Vice, Eyal Weizman—director of London-based research agency Forensic Architecture—explains how his team have developed methods of investigating bombings in areas of conflict across the globe. Using cellphone footage, examining floor plans, and utilising road maps, Weizman brings together scientists, journalists, and graphic designers in order "to analyze destroyed buildings for evidence of human rights abuses."
Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods
- 04:00 - 9 August, 2017
- by AD Editorial Team
Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods
Read comments