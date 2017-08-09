World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods

Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods

In this film produced by Vice, Eyal Weizman—director of London-based research agency Forensic Architecture—explains how his team have developed methods of investigating bombings in areas of conflict across the globe. Using cellphone footage, examining floor plans, and utilising road maps, Weizman brings together scientists, journalists, and graphic designers in order "to analyze destroyed buildings for evidence of human rights abuses."

Save this picture!
Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods, Courtesy of Vice
Courtesy of Vice
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Watch Eyal Weizman Explain Forensic Architecture's Pioneering Investigatory Methods" 09 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877388/watch-eyal-weizman-explain-forensic-architectures-pioneering-investigatory-methods/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »