World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. United States
  5. Brooks + Scarpa Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Gateway Sculpture at Pembroke Pines / Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Gateway Sculpture at Pembroke Pines / Brooks + Scarpa Architects

  • 15:00 - 14 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gateway Sculpture at Pembroke Pines / Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Save this picture!
Gateway Sculpture at Pembroke Pines / Brooks + Scarpa Architects, Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects +62

  • Fabrication

    Wyetiweurks Art + Engineering

  • Engineering

    Nick Geurts

  • Client/Owner

    The City of Pembroke Pines
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

From the architect. Public art should not be merely decoration or after thought, it should enhance user experience and celebrate a place. As part of the new Pembroke Pines City Center that includes a public plaza, a 3,500 seat performing arts hall, the city hall and The Frank art gallery for the City of Pembroke Pines, the architect designed the Gateway Sculpture and attending landscape features to complement these activities and programs.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Essentially Pembroke Pines was a city, without a city (no downtown or community space) and the new City Center and Gateway Sculpture provide a community anchor that did not exist prior. With a limited budget, the architect worked with The Gateway Sculpture and landscape elements frame a pedestrian gateway into a new public plaza, providing way-finding and anchoring a sense of arrival

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Save this picture!
Elevation A
Elevation A
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Designed as public art, the stainless steel sculpture emerges as tree columns that lead up to an array of perforated plates that appear to spin in the continuous breeze of south Florida. The experience under the sculpture creates a dappled light effect as you walk between bromeliad mounds—an experience like that of a subtropical hardwood forest.

Save this picture!
Assembly Diagram
Assembly Diagram

The sculpture provides a shaded area for seating, as well as programmable up lighting that enhances user experience day or night. During performance and art events the Gateway will be a meeting ground for pre and post-show activities, and a gathering place for the community.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

SUSTAINABILITY OBJECTIVES - While the Pembroke Pines Gateway Sculpture has no mechanical systems or other components that require continued resources from the utility grid the structure is designed and constructed to last well into the future and remain maintenance free from the harsh coastal conditions of south Florida.

Save this picture!
Concept Detail
Concept Detail

A triple-bottom-line approach was conceived of that worked within the client's abilities and budget. This is achieved through material durability where stainless steel was used over mild steel to ensure the longevity of the structure. A durable paint that is environmentally sensitive was also employed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Understanding the location is within a heavily used pedestrian path and gathering space, traditional powder coating could not be used simply for the ease of maintenance where scratches or other issues may arise. This allows for city staff to easily maintain the structure under normal maintenance regimes and was key to the economic sustainability of the structure.

Save this picture!
Linework View
Linework View

Another primary objective was to provide shade in the hot-humid climate of south Florida. The public plaza has a tremendous amount of hardscape and the Gateway Sculpture provides essential shade in order to maintain environmental comfort.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Lastly, large planting areas surround the structure collecting stormwater from the entire building and impervious hardscape of the plaza. Essentially rain gardens, these planters include native facultative landscape material with vibrant color to enhance user experience and provide critical refuge and habitat to native wildlife.

Save this picture!
Elevation, Plan and Details
Elevation, Plan and Details
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Other Structures United States
Cite: "Gateway Sculpture at Pembroke Pines / Brooks + Scarpa Architects" 14 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877385/gateway-sculpture-at-pembroke-pines-brooks-plus-scarpa-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »