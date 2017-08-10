World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Unveil Photographs of "World's Tallest Atrium" Under Construction in Beijing

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveil Photographs of "World's Tallest Atrium" Under Construction in Beijing

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveil Photographs of "World's Tallest Atrium" Under Construction in Beijing
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveil Photographs of "World's Tallest Atrium" Under Construction in Beijing, Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects and SOHO China
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects and SOHO China

Zaha Hadid Architects have released new photos showcasing the ongoing construction progress of Leeza SOHO, a mixed-use office tower in Beijing's Lize Financial Business District. This twisting, contorted structural skeleton, which weaves together two separate sections of the tower and visually fuses them, will house the world's tallest atrium, rising the full height of the building.

© Di Ding (Zaha Hadid Architects) © Yicheng Yang (SOHO China) Rendering. Image © MIR Rendering. Image © MIR +11

Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR

The 172,800sqm building straddles a new subway tunnel that diagonally divides the site. According to the architects, the tower is designed to "rise as a single volume, divided into two halves."

© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)
© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)

As the tower rises, the diagonal axis through the site—defined by the subway tunnel—is re-aligned by ‘twisting’ the atrium forty five degrees to orientate the atrium’s higher floors with the historic north-south/east-west axes on which the Chinese capital was founded.

© Di Ding (Zaha Hadid Architects)
© Di Ding (Zaha Hadid Architects)
© Yicheng Yang (SOHO China)
© Yicheng Yang (SOHO China)
© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)
© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)

The practice has collaborated with SOHO China to realize four projects, totalling in all 1.4 million sqm of office and retail space. Zhang Xin, CEO of SOHO China has said: "China attracts the best talent from around the world. It’s important to work with architects who understand what the next generation requires; connecting communities and traditions with innovative new technologies to embrace the future."

Section through atrium. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Section through atrium. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
© Yicheng Yang (SOHO China)
© Yicheng Yang (SOHO China)
Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR
Rendering. Image © MIR

The tower is set to top-out at 207 meters in September of this year, with completion slated for late 2018.

News via Zaha Hadid Architects

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Zaha Hadid Architects Unveil Photographs of "World's Tallest Atrium" Under Construction in Beijing" 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877375/zaha-hadid-architects-unveil-worlds-tallest-atrium-under-construction-beijing-china/>
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects and SOHO China

北京丽泽 SOHO 将于今年9月封顶！扎哈事务所首次公开“世界最高中庭”现场照片

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »