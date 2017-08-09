BOY Siam Square / Stu/D/O Architects

+33

Architects Stu/D/O Architects

Location Bangkok, Thailand

Project Team Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Park Lertchanyakul, Thanipath Thanawuttimanas

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Structural Engineer Darat Likitthaveechok

Client Boy Rikyu Co.,Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. As BOY Rikyu planned to expand the salon to the upper floor to provide more waiting area and multi-purpose space, Stu/D/O has developed a way to tie two levels together with a loop of continuous steel rod, which serves mainly as a structure for the new mobile cutting units.

This raw steel rod runs from the front reception to the cutting area, up through the open void, into the waiting and multi-purpose area, and back down in a continuous loop, weaving different functions into a united space. Mirror units and shelving units are designed to hang with this rod system rather than attaching to walls, so furnishings can be positioned to fit any purpose or situation.

While the floor and service counters were in natural concrete color, the interior was painted white to provide a sense of neutrality for client and to accent the users and activities in the room.

BOY was designed in a simple approach with ‘connectivity’ in mind to reflect the salon’s closely knitted experience between staffs and customers. The space is minimized down to its main functions in order to emphasize the people within the salon, yet allowed dynamic adaptability to serve the users.