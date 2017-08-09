World
  7. BOY Siam Square / Stu/D/O Architects

BOY Siam Square / Stu/D/O Architects

  • 19:00 - 9 August, 2017
BOY Siam Square / Stu/D/O Architects
BOY Siam Square / Stu/D/O Architects, © Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

© Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan +33

  • Architects

    Stu/D/O Architects

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Project Team

    Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Park Lertchanyakul, Thanipath Thanawuttimanas

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

From the architect. As BOY Rikyu planned to expand the salon to the upper floor to provide more waiting area and multi-purpose space, Stu/D/O has developed a way to tie two levels together with a loop of continuous steel rod, which serves mainly as a structure for the new mobile cutting units.

This raw steel rod runs from the front reception to the cutting area, up through the open void, into the waiting and multi-purpose area, and back down in a continuous loop, weaving different functions into a united space. Mirror units and shelving units are designed to hang with this rod system rather than attaching to walls, so furnishings can be positioned to fit any purpose or situation.

Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Third floor plan
Third floor plan

While the floor and service counters were in natural concrete color, the interior was painted white to provide a sense of neutrality for client and to accent the users and activities in the room.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Elevation B
Elevation B
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

BOY was designed in a simple approach with ‘connectivity’ in mind to reflect the salon’s closely knitted experience between staffs and customers. The space is minimized down to its main functions in order to emphasize the people within the salon, yet allowed dynamic adaptability to serve the users.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
