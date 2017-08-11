World
  Milán 44 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto + Julio Amezcua

Milán 44 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto + Julio Amezcua

  • 13:00 - 11 August, 2017
Milán 44 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto + Julio Amezcua
Milán 44 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto + Julio Amezcua, © Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

© Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau +28

  • Architects

    Francisco Pardo Arquitecto, Julio Amezcua

  • Location

    Calle Milán 44, Juárez, 06600 Col Juárez, CDMX, Mexico

  • Design Team

    Jan Müller, Tiberio Wallentin, Gabriela Mosqueda, Benjamín Mercado, Víctor Cruz, Aarón Rivera

  • Area

    1016.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Diana Arnau

  • Real Estate Concept

    ReUrbano. Rodrigo Rivero Borrell Wheatley + Alberto Kritzler Ring

  • Restaurant ‘Ojo de Agua’ Design

    Casa Villana
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

From the architect. Designed by Francisco Pardo Arquitecto, in collaboration with architect Julio Amezcua, Milán 44 is an urban-regeneration project located in Colonia Juarez, Mexico City. The project transforms an old four-storey warehouse that was originally home to an auto-parts store into an urban market that reactivates a neighborhood, which connects two entirely contrasting areas. On one side, the booming business district that lines the emblematic Paseo de la Reforma, and on the other side, the lively epicenter of hipster subculture, Colonia Roma Norte. This area, which has been in decay since the 1985 earthquake, is currently experiencing a slow gentrification process. Centrally located and rich in history, it has been equipped with new infrastructure and now holds the genetic code for the city’s future development.

Before. Image © Diana Arnau
Before. Image © Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Transforming the existing building according to the new dynamics of the area has been the main challenge for the architectural firm, who decided to integrate a regular grid of concrete beams, columns and slabs, originally conceived from a utilitarian perspective, into the poly-dynamic venue’s new public role.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Left exposed like a raw skeleton, the reticular structure is the framework for a two-storey local market, restaurants, and several private commercial spaces including a barber’s shop and a yoga studio. The new public program intrinsically and physically forms an extension of the city itself: the former warehouse with its blind façades vigorously shakes off its skin, opening up and inviting the urban fabric to come in.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

While maintaining its original scale and structure, the building has undergone a complete metamorphosis: a green staircase has been added to generate fluid vertical circulation. Acting like a fil-rouge, this element connects the spaces and invites visitors to explore the building extensively.

Axonometric
Axonometric

“Through it, the street folds to the inside and upwards” says Francisco Pardo, founder of the architectural practice. “it’s like a vortex that transversely crosses the building, pulling the street right up to the rooftop”.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

The architectural peak culminates on the top floor, which is also open to the public and hosts a beer bar: in this way, the Milán 44 project gives back to the city much more than just the ground floor of a standard building, which is typically designated for commercial use. In its place, an entirely fresh, dynamic venue has emerged, in homage to the collectivity that embodies the radical change embracing the area.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Cite: "Milán 44 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto + Julio Amezcua" 11 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877360/milan-44-reurbano-francisco-pardo-arquitecto-plus-julio-amezcua/>
