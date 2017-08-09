Kingsville Residence / Richard King Design

+16

Builder Seventy7projects

Structural Engineer Keith Long & Associates

ESD EnviroGroup

Site Area 280 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. RK-D were engaged to design this house remodel, which took close to two years to complete. A dilapidated, Federation cottage with a 1990s lean-to was extensively demolished and extended into a two-level, contemporary house, which follows passive-house design principles.

The property grew from 85m² to 185m². The existing gable-end roof line was extended through to the rear, to reference the buildings original architectural character.

We utilized the generous roof height and proportions to add on a mezzanine level and double-height space, at the rear of the property. The house has a mix of private, social and work spaces. The front portion of the house is retained as bedroom and “adult” living space.

A central spine corridor connects the old part of the house to the contemporary extension. Additional bedrooms, bathroom, entrance/laundry lead onto a double height, open-plan kitchen, dining and “social” living room at the rear. A feature staircase connects to a large mezzanine study and en-suite.