  7. Parque Toreo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Parque Toreo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 13 August, 2017
Parque Toreo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Parque Toreo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
  • Architecture Project

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • President

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Director of Architecture

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Architect Project Manager

    Jorge Isaías

  • Architect Design Manager

    José Luis Santillán

  • Architects Design Team

    Abraham Tejeda, Javier Montalvo, Jesus Montaño, Marco Antonio Manriquez, Santiago Noriega, Daniel Hernández Isaías, Armando Canales, Oscar Milla

  • Engineering Coordination

    Ing. Marcos Hernández, Ing. Juan Carlos Díaz, Ing. Héctor Ruiz

  • Coordinating Architect in Construction and Structure

    Armando Zárraga

  • Architects Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Jimena Orvañanos

  • Graphic identity

    Paralelo 19

  • Signaling

    Recisa

  • Structural engineering

    Grupo RIOBOO Jorod

  • Electric engineering

    Etra

  • Engineering A/C

    IACSA

  • Systems Engineering and Special Installations

    Innovative Design

  • Hydraulic Engineering

    Garza Maldonado

  • Lighting Consultant

    Luz y Forma

  • Landscape Consultant

    Paisaje + Flores

  • Building

    Grupo Danhos
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. There is a clear trend in leading cities worldwide towards urban transformation that is above all the result of social and demographic evolution, reconciling densities and land uses to trigger development.

Parque Toreo was designed as a mixed-use complex and as a prime example of this phenomenon of urbanization. The site is located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, the most developed suburban area with significant commerce to the north of Mexico City. It measures 51,753.60 sqm and includes access to main roads such as: Periférico Norte, Av. Río San Joaquín and Av. Parque de Chapultepec.

From the start, the master plan was conceived as “a great park,” an urban space that comprehensively unites different uses. This project contains a shopping mall, a hotel and three corporate buildings, covering a total of 440,580 sqm of built area.

The shopping mall successfully concluded in October 2014, the second stage began to operate in 2016.

In the shopping mall the user is at the center circulating among fountains, trees and open spaces, with the aim of enjoying a public space and providing a site for social encounter and interaction for the zone and the city as a whole. The rich vegetation with big trees over the shopping mall generates a balanced atmosphere with the retail spaces.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Cross Section
Cross Section

The shopping mall occupies the first four floors, with stores, cinemas and restaurants that fill these semi-enclosed spaces with life and cover approximately 91,500 sqm. The construction of an anchor store is soon to be finalized adding 25,000 sqm to the commercial area.

The “B” and “C” office towers hold an approximate built area of 60,000 sqm. The executive hotel includes 220 rooms covering an area of 15,000 sqm over 15 floors with the “A” office tower with a total area of 60,000 sqm.

The project includes six floors of underground parking to meet the parking needs. The “transfer” area located between the floors occupied by the shopping mall and the ground floor of the offices serves as a distributor and filter for the good operation of the different uses. This area houses a business club with attractive spaces that generate new experiences such as exhibitions, cultural events, training halls, an auditorium, etc.

Read comments

