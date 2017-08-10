Unilever Headquarters / Aedas

+17

Architects Aedas

Location Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Kevin Jose

Area 50477.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Design Team Kevin Jose, Steven Thor, Steven Shaw

Interior Designer Aedas Interiors

Graphic and Signage Designer Aedas More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Aedas-designed Unilever Headquarters in Jakarta opened on 21 June. It is located in the BSD Green Office Park, the country’s first green office district which was also materplanned by Aedas. This new Unilever Indonesia office houses all employees from four separate offices in Jakarta under one roof. Aedas architectural and interior designs embody the global company’s vision, values and European heritage within the Indonesian context.

The new building is designed with the concept to support the spirit of community, collaboration, engagement and agility. Referenced to the traditional village planning in Indonesia, it has a ‘square’, ‘main roads’, and ‘streets’ to create a sense of community. The planning is focused on engaging group and individual work into zones to induce collaboration while maintaining privacy.

The top four floors are office spaces with break-out areas; while the ground floor is dedicated to public and shared facilities. Surrounding the central, light-filled atrium that serves as a large event space are common facilities including a mosque, staff dining area, day care centre, fitness centre, beauty salon and multi-purpose hall.

All community spaces are well connected to encourage interaction and embrace diversity. Indonesian batik fabrics, recycled teak timber, furniture and imagery of Indonesia used throughout the headquarters create a sense of place.

The building curtain wall system maximises daylight penetration. The façade is clad with grey aluminum blade louvers of varying depth to provide shading and reduce heat gain. There are no enclosed offices in order to provide best access to natural light and views for all staff. Enclosed meeting rooms are placed around the core.

The indentations on the facade create indoor and outdoor green pockets. Each of the four building wings are connected by piazzas which are located where the building is indented. There are also outdoor landscaped decks and rooftop for staff and guests to enjoy.

This is a uniquely Indonesia headquarters building that incorporates three key elements of Indonesian culture – community, diversity and nature – into the design.