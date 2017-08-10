World
  Unilever Headquarters / Aedas

Unilever Headquarters / Aedas

  • 20:00 - 10 August, 2017
Unilever Headquarters / Aedas
Unilever Headquarters / Aedas, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Jakarta, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Kevin Jose

  • Area

    50477.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Design Team

    Kevin Jose, Steven Thor, Steven Shaw

  • Interior Designer

    Aedas Interiors

  • Graphic and Signage Designer

    Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

From the architect. Aedas-designed Unilever Headquarters in Jakarta opened on 21 June. It is located in the BSD Green Office Park, the country’s first green office district which was also materplanned by Aedas. This new Unilever Indonesia office houses all employees from four separate offices in Jakarta under one roof. Aedas architectural and interior designs embody the global company’s vision, values and European heritage within the Indonesian context.

Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

The new building is designed with the concept to support the spirit of community, collaboration, engagement and agility. Referenced to the traditional village planning in Indonesia, it has a ‘square’, ‘main roads’, and ‘streets’ to create a sense of community. The planning is focused on engaging group and individual work into zones to induce collaboration while maintaining privacy.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The top four floors are office spaces with break-out areas; while the ground floor is dedicated to public and shared facilities. Surrounding the central, light-filled atrium that serves as a large event space are common facilities including a mosque, staff dining area, day care centre, fitness centre, beauty salon and multi-purpose hall. 

Section
Section

All community spaces are well connected to encourage interaction and embrace diversity. Indonesian batik fabrics, recycled teak timber, furniture and imagery of Indonesia used throughout the headquarters create a sense of place.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The building curtain wall system maximises daylight penetration. The façade is clad with grey aluminum blade louvers of varying depth to provide shading and reduce heat gain. There are no enclosed offices in order to provide best access to natural light and views for all staff. Enclosed meeting rooms are placed around the core. 

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The indentations on the facade create indoor and outdoor green pockets. Each of the four building wings are connected by piazzas which are located where the building is indented. There are also outdoor landscaped decks and rooftop for staff and guests to enjoy. 

Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

This is a uniquely Indonesia headquarters building that incorporates three key elements of Indonesian culture – community, diversity and nature – into the design. 

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Cite: "Unilever Headquarters / Aedas" 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877351/unilever-headquarters-aedas/>
