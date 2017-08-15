The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work

Through his sketches, Renzo Piano communicates the true intentions of his projects, pointing to the specific concepts that will become the protagonists of his works, including concern for the human scale and comfort, solar studies, and dialogue with the immediate environment. We compile here ten projects by the architect accompanied by their sketches, through which it is possible to see how the 1998 Pritzker Prize winner takes his designs from paper to reality.

Save this picture! Sketch - Botín Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture! Sketch - Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture! © Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

Save this picture! Sketch - Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture! Sketch - Valletta's City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture! Sketch - Whitney Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Cooper Robertson

Save this picture! Sketch - Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Headquartes Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture! Sketch - Reform and Expansion of the Harvard Art Museums / Renzo Piano + Payette

Save this picture! Sketch - Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop