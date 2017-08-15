World
  3. The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work

The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work

The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work

Through his sketches, Renzo Piano communicates the true intentions of his projects, pointing to the specific concepts that will become the protagonists of his works, including concern for the human scale and comfort, solar studies, and dialogue with the immediate environment. We compile here ten projects by the architect accompanied by their sketches, through which it is possible to see how the 1998 Pritzker Prize winner takes his designs from paper to reality.

Centro Botín / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Sketch - Botín Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Botín Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Enrico Cano
© Enrico Cano

Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop 

Save this picture!
The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work, Sketch - Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop 

Save this picture!
Sketch - Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Ruby On Thursdays
© Ruby On Thursdays

Valletta's City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Sketch - Valletta's City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Valletta's City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

Whitney Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Cooper Robertson

Save this picture!
Sketch - Whitney Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Cooper Robertson
Sketch - Whitney Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Cooper Robertson
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Headquarters Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Sketch - Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Headquartes Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Headquartes Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Enrico Cano
© Enrico Cano

MUSE / Renzo Piano

Save this picture!
Sketch - MUSE / Renzo Piano
Sketch - MUSE / Renzo Piano
Save this picture!
© Shunji Ishida
© Shunji Ishida

Harvard Art Museums Renovation and Expansion / Renzo Piano + Payette

Save this picture!
Sketch - Reform and Expansion of the Harvard Art Museums / Renzo Piano + Payette
Sketch - Reform and Expansion of the Harvard Art Museums / Renzo Piano + Payette
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Sketch - Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Sketch - Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

Kimbell Art Museum Expansion / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Sketch - Renzo Piano Pavilion at Kimbell Museum of Art / Renzo Piano + Kendall/Heaton Associates
Sketch - Renzo Piano Pavilion at Kimbell Museum of Art / Renzo Piano + Kendall/Heaton Associates
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
