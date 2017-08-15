The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work
Through his sketches, Renzo Piano communicates the true intentions of his projects, pointing to the specific concepts that will become the protagonists of his works, including concern for the human scale and comfort, solar studies, and dialogue with the immediate environment. We compile here ten projects by the architect accompanied by their sketches, through which it is possible to see how the 1998 Pritzker Prize winner takes his designs from paper to reality.
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "The Importance of The Sketch in Renzo Piano's Work" [A relevância do croqui na obra de Renzo Piano] 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877340/the-importance-of-the-sketch-in-renzo-pianos-work/>