16 Achievement Stickers To Motivate Freelance Architects

Life as an architect can sometimes be trying. These stickers, designed by Jeremy Nguyen for The New Yorker, are designed to pep you up in your work day with a motivational boost, or a celebratory pat-on-the-back. Did you behave well during a Skype call? There's a sticker for that. Did you finish that presentation before 1am? There's a sticker for that, too. There's even a little badge of honor for which you can self-decorate once you've sent that final, final... final draft to your Project Manager for review.

Save this picture! © Jeremy Nguyen via The New Yorker

You can see the full set of stickers, here.