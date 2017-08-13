Margot Krasojević Designs Bridge That Sails Like a Ship

Dr. Margot Krasojević, known for creating impossibly futuristic architecture has unveiled her latest project: a bridge that can sail across the water. Dubbed the “Revolving Sail Bridge” - the experimental project was commissioned by the Ordos government in the Kanbashi District of Inner Mongolia (China) to be built across the Wulamulum River. Featuring a main floating section topped with a carbon-fibre triple sail, the flexible structure is capable of sailing anywhere across the river to relocate itself.

In order to move, the bridge is designed to fold into sections that stack into each other. Movement is controlled by the sails, made from an aluminum frame and clad in a reinforced carbon-fibre polymer. In order to revolve the sails, the bridge uses a series of hydraulically-operated tanks that empty and fill with water, rotating the sail from horizontal to vertical while keeping afloat.

A number of different mechanisms ensure the stability of the Sail Bridge. The bridges’ structure is made from a primary ring frame that has eight marine floatation air bags to stabilize the sails while they rotate, and is weight-distributed evenly to prevent capsizing. Like a ship, the bridge can be moored along the quayside, and permanently positioned using floating Caisson foundations that sink into position. Screw-in moorings paired with nine-ton anchors ensure the bridge won’t float away and keep the structure stable while it is “docked."

With three expanding hydraulic walkways, the bridge can stretch out to span distances across the river, folding and unfolding accordingly. In order to keep the main body afloat, the sail and its rotator work together while the hydraulic walkway latches onto the river banks’ landing docks for stability. A hydraulic secondary structure supports the pedestrian walkway, which can also expand and contract into the main body of the primary structure (depending on where the sailboat bridge is berthed or sailing to).

Renewable energy and how to optimise the collaboration between program, typology, and architecture have always been at the forefront of the studio’s research and design approach - statement from Margot Krasojević.

Experimenting with sustainable solutions is at the heart of Krasojević’s projects. The hydraulic chamber that controls the bridge’s nomadic movements is powered by photovoltaic cells, while solar panels line the walkway providing energy for three electric motor generators. When the bridge is in use, the sail is lowered and acts as a canopy over a seated area for people to enjoy the views and the platform gardens.

Architects Margot Krasojević

Location 3 Wulan Mulun Street, Ordos, 000000, China

Architect in Charge Margot Krasojević

Client Ordos government, Inner Mongolia, China

Project Year 2017

News via: Margot Krasojević.

