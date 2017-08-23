Poly International Plaza / SOM

+25

Architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Location Bao Li Guo Ji Guang Chang (Hong Tai Dong Jie), WangJing, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096

Design Partner Leo Chow, AIA

Consulting Partner Gene Schnair, FAIA

Technical Partner Keith Boswell, FAIA

Project Managing Director Larry Chien, AIA

Area 116000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Bruce Damonte

Manufacturers Loading...

Associate Design Director Angela Wu, AIA

Technical Coordinator Brian Cook, AIA

Technical Design Francesca Oliveira, AIA

Design Architect Christopher Talbott, AIA

Project Coordinator Stephanie Chang, Josephine Pai

Digital Design Coordinator Jeffrey Bajamundi

Architect of Record Beijing Institute of Architectureal Design (BIAD)

Structural Engineering Partner Mark Sarkisian, PE, SE, LEED ®

Senior Structural Engineering Associate Director Neville Mathias, PE, SE, LEED AP

Structural Engineering Associate Director Rupa Garai, PE, SE, LEED AP

Structural Engineer Andrew Krebs, PE, SE, LEED ®; Zhaofan Li, PE; Joanna Zhang, PE, SE, LEED AP; Jeffrey Keileh, PE, SE, LEED AP; Christopher Horiuchi, PE;

Technical Danny Bently, Feliciano Racines

MEP Consultants WSP (WSP Engineering Services)

Landscape Consultants SWA Group

Lighting Consultants Francis Krahe & Associates Inc.

Green Building Design Consultants Built Ecology

Vertical Transportation Consultants Edgett Williams Consulting Group

General contractor China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Company Limited More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located midway between the Forbidden City and Beijing Capital Airport, Poly International Plaza occupies a prominent position in a new business district adjacent to the Capital Airport Expressway.

The project site comprises a main tower and two smaller supporting towers. The elliptical footprint of the three towers frees the buildings from the rigid geometry of the adjoining urban fabric, allowing the landscape of surrounding parks to continue seamlessly through the project site.The landscaping covers garage ramps and egress stairs, minimizing their visual impact while creating a tranquil, undulating topography with pedestrian paths.

Inspired by Chinese paper lanterns, the design of the main tower’s exterior is formed by a continuous diagrid pattern, with a jewel-like faceting that shimmers as it reflects the sky.

The exoskeleton structural system forms an outer thermal envelope around the office spaces, which are enclosed within a second glazed interior envelope. This creates day-lit communal areas that accommodate meetings and foster social interaction, while establishing physical and visual connections between floors.

The long-span structural design not only opens up the interior, creating a column-free work environment, but also employs a highly sustainable architectural/mechanical approach to address the climatic and air quality challenges particular to Beijing.