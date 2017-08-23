World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
  6. 2016
  7. Poly International Plaza / SOM

Poly International Plaza / SOM

  • 00:00 - 23 August, 2017
Poly International Plaza / SOM
Poly International Plaza / SOM, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte +25

  • Architects

    Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

  • Location

    Bao Li Guo Ji Guang Chang (Hong Tai Dong Jie), WangJing, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096

  • Design Partner

    Leo Chow, AIA

  • Consulting Partner

    Gene Schnair, FAIA

  • Technical Partner

    Keith Boswell, FAIA

  • Project Managing Director

    Larry Chien, AIA

  • Area

    116000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Bruce Damonte

  • Associate Design Director

    Angela Wu, AIA

  • Technical Coordinator

    Brian Cook, AIA

  • Technical Design

    Francesca Oliveira, AIA

  • Design Architect

    Christopher Talbott, AIA

  • Project Coordinator

    Stephanie Chang, Josephine Pai

  • Digital Design Coordinator

    Jeffrey Bajamundi

  • Architect of Record

    Beijing Institute of Architectureal Design (BIAD)

  • Structural Engineering Partner

    Mark Sarkisian, PE, SE, LEED ®

  • Senior Structural Engineering Associate Director

    Neville Mathias, PE, SE, LEED AP

  • Structural Engineering Associate Director

    Rupa Garai, PE, SE, LEED AP

  • Structural Engineer

    Andrew Krebs, PE, SE, LEED ®; Zhaofan Li, PE; Joanna Zhang, PE, SE, LEED AP; Jeffrey Keileh, PE, SE, LEED AP; Christopher Horiuchi, PE;

  • Technical

    Danny Bently, Feliciano Racines

  • MEP Consultants

    WSP (WSP Engineering Services)

  • Landscape Consultants

    SWA Group

  • Lighting Consultants

    Francis Krahe & Associates Inc.

  • Green Building Design Consultants

    Built Ecology

  • Vertical Transportation Consultants

    Edgett Williams Consulting Group

  • General contractor

    China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Company Limited
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

From the architect. Located midway between the Forbidden City and Beijing Capital Airport, Poly International Plaza occupies a prominent position in a new business district adjacent to the Capital Airport Expressway.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Plan
Plan
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The project site comprises a main tower and two smaller supporting towers. The elliptical footprint of the three towers frees the buildings from the rigid geometry of the adjoining urban fabric, allowing the landscape of surrounding parks to continue seamlessly through the project site.The landscaping covers garage ramps and egress stairs, minimizing their visual impact while creating a tranquil, undulating topography with pedestrian paths.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Inspired by Chinese paper lanterns, the design of the main tower’s exterior is formed by a continuous diagrid pattern, with a jewel-like faceting that shimmers as it reflects the sky.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The exoskeleton structural system forms an outer thermal envelope around the office spaces, which are enclosed within a second glazed interior envelope. This creates day-lit communal areas that accommodate meetings and foster social interaction, while establishing physical and visual connections between floors.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Exploded Wall Compartments
Exploded Wall Compartments
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The long-span structural design not only opens up the interior, creating a column-free work environment, but also employs a highly sustainable architectural/mechanical approach to address the climatic and air quality challenges particular to Beijing.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Cite: "Poly International Plaza / SOM" 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877278/poly-international-plaza-som/>
