Trough House / Youichi Kouno

+12

Construction company Sanada Construction Company More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A single-story house built on a large site surrounded by a double-decker house.The walls of the building are on the borderline instead of the walls.The figure which emphasizes the horizon is a combination of different materials, enriches the expression, and presents a dignified appearance while building a single story.

Although it is a seemingly closed design, it adopts the louver to the exterior wall which is the boundary with the next door, and it has the indirect connection which filters the opening to the courtyard. The eaves of the cedar which made use of the color of the material as it is brings the appearance of a natural atmosphere.

The courtyard as a private outer space protects the privacy and incorporates light and wind into the room. And through this courtyard, each room is loosely connected to each other and it is a plan to feel the signs of the family wherever they are.

The small Japanese-style rooms have beams and cedar ceilings, and there is an alcove with a modern and peaceful atmosphere.

The entrance finished with Miwato and stepping stones is an interior that is conscious of the sum which used wood abundantly.I am finished in a space with a bright depth thanks to the window of the foot.

The children's room has a high loft with windows, creating a three-dimensional space, and directing a pleasant atmosphere.It is a bright, open room connected to the courtyard. The black ceiling of the corridor connecting the room is set to a low height as a moving space, and has a different impression. When you open the windows on both sides of the corridor, it connects slowly to the courtyard of both sides, and the space inside and outside melts together.

The bathroom is connected to the courtyard with terrace. You can take a bath on the outdoor terrace. In this single-story house, various wood materials have been adopted everywhere. The experience of visual and tactile space enriches the daily life of this family.In addition to improving the living environment, a variety of courtyards convey the changing nature and stimulate sensitivity.