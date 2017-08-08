World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. OLAestudio
  6. 2016
  7. Lugo's Public Market Renovation / OLAestudio + MERCASA

Lugo's Public Market Renovation / OLAestudio + MERCASA

  • 11:00 - 8 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lugo's Public Market Renovation / OLAestudio + MERCASA
Save this picture!
Lugo's Public Market Renovation / OLAestudio + MERCASA, © Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

© Héctor Santos Diez © Héctor Santos Diez © Héctor Santos Diez © Héctor Santos Diez +23

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

From the architect. This work is to erase.  Delete everything added to the inherited architecture.

The original work was projected by one of the most important rationalist architects of Galicia, Eloy Maquieira (1901-1944), in the year 1936. His premature death deprived us of what would be a brilliant work. But until that date he left us samples of his talent. This is one of them.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Sections
Longitudinal Sections
Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

Reformed in the 90s, we face the work from two basic ideas: eliminate everything added in the interior and open the square to the outside, make the building more transparent.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

The space had been filled with elements that avoided the visibility of many of the shops. The upper floor opens onto the ground floor. The central space is cleared. A balustrade-bench gives unity to the whole. Color is always present in our work. The whole original structure is treated with fresh colors, combinations of white, green and alternating golden generate the atmosphere. A place of supplies is, in short, an envelope to protect the merchants.

Save this picture!
Uses and Surfaces 02
Uses and Surfaces 02

The market opens to the outside. A stone plaza is projected prior to access to the ground floor. The facade opens. This recessed space allows the access ladder to fly over it. Until this moment the building was surrounded by vehicles. Public space is gained. The building is projected outside.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

The cover is treated with colored gravel. A gesture of respect to the neighbors.

The performance is completed by connecting to the nearby underground car park through a concrete walkway. The skylights and the wood humanize it and serve as a frame for the Roman remains of one of the towns of the city. To say that Lugo is one of the most important cities of imperial Rome in the North of Spain.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez

The greatest effort was focused on demolishing and opening. From that moment the project seeks to be light, warm and timeless.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Santos Diez
© Héctor Santos Diez
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Market Spain
Cite: "Lugo's Public Market Renovation / OLAestudio + MERCASA" 08 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877275/reform-of-the-plaza-de-abastos-de-lugo-olaestudio-plus-mercasa/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »