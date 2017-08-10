World
  7. Konan-House / ALTS Design Office

Konan-House / ALTS Design Office

  • 19:00 - 10 August, 2017
Konan-House / ALTS Design Office
© Masahiko Nishida

  • Creative, Design and Art Director

    Sumiou Mizumoto

  • Plot Area

    203.68m2

  • Floor Space

    83.51m2
From the architect. A house under the eaves. This residence was built next to the main building in the area, where many old houses stand side by side.

The client's request was "I would like to have a space like the ones in the 'Glamping resort' "; and in keeping such a concept in mind, I attempted to create an area where the dweller can escape from their daily life and spend an extraordinary time.

Glamping provides visitors with a place to enjoy the outdoors comfortably and without a fuss. By adding a space with the attractiveness of Glamping to the house, we created an external space within the house.

Plans
Plans

We extended the eaves of the triangular roof, a look which is associated with a tent, up to the wood deck and lengthened them. Thus, we successfully created a quasi-external space where the outdoors can be enjoyed without the trouble of putting up a tent.

The wall facing the wood deck is made of glass, so we added 7.0m beams extending from the outside to the inside which connected the inside and the outside even more, moderately bridging the interior and exterior space. If you open the window, you can enjoy the outdoors while staying indoors.

If you open the windows and arrange some chairs and a table, the external space will become an internal-like space, which will help to create an extraordinary atmosphere.

I hope the client who wanted such an extraordinary space can enjoy transforming the room from an extraordinary outdoors space into an everyday living space.

Cite: "Konan-House / ALTS Design Office" 10 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877269/konan-house-alts-design-office/>
