ArchDaily
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Architecture Architecture
  6. 2016
  Dark Horse / Architecture Architecture

Dark Horse / Architecture Architecture

  • 17:00 - 8 August, 2017
Dark Horse / Architecture Architecture
Dark Horse / Architecture Architecture, © Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

From the architect. In a row of workers’ cottages, there is one Dark Horse – a handsome creature. The stepped parapet, centered window, sidelined door and entrance awning are carried with the familiar, unassuming composure of its neighbors. Yet here the materials, stark in their composition, have a distinctly 21st-century character, hinting at the contemporary home within.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Indeed, the palette of black, white and gray is carried throughout the house, lending tonal variation and spatial depth to an otherwise diminutive site. The play of tones establishes a subtle field of spaces that expand and contract, creating moments of generosity and intimacy.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

In the living areas, where space and light are abundant, the material palette is darker, creating spaces of comfortable repose. Here, sensitive use of acoustic treatment reinforces these qualities.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

In the corridors where space is tighter, the palette lightens and the ceilings lift. The corridor walls - slim and prefabricated to maximize internal space – are lined with a metal sheet to reflect light deep into the house.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Fist Floor Plan
Fist Floor Plan

In the heart of the house, the living areas open onto a courtyard. The high-ceilinged corridors pinwheel out from this heart, establishing a sunlit center around which most daily activity occurs.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Upstairs, a warmer palette of timber floors and lining boards sets the tone for the private quarters, while dramatic skylights and generous windows cast this Dark Horse in abundant natural light.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Cite: "Dark Horse / Architecture Architecture" 08 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877266/dark-horse-architecture-architecture/>
