  7. Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group

Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group

  • 20:00 - 11 August, 2017
Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group
Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group, © Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

© Sung Hoon Yum © Sung Hoon Yum © Sung Hoon Yum © Sung Hoon Yum +20

  • Architects

    The Beck Group

  • Location

    Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Rick del Monte, Jay Chung, Ik Joo Lee, Yoosook Lee

  • Area

    10000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sung Hoon Yum

  • Architectural/Interior Designer

    The Beck Group

  • Sustainability Consultant

    The Beck Group

  • Lighting Design

    Well Light

  • Curtainwall Consultants

    Cdc

  • Structural Engineer

    Bdd

  • Local Architect

    Purumin

  • Local Interior Designer

    Doojowon

  • Client

    Harim Group

  • Metal Panel Fabricator

    Zahner

  • Cm Company

    Jeonin Cm
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

From the architect. The Harim Group Headquarters building is located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, on one of the most active pedestrian streets in the city. The project consists of three stories of retail space at the base with 14 stories of office space above.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

The client is the largest agricultural business in Korea and he wanted this building to provide a strong identity on the skyline during the day and particularly at night. It was important that the building be sustainable and provide a strong public presence on the street.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

Within a tightly constrained floor area, a vertical recessed slot allows the eastern summer wind to create a low-pressure zone along the north face of the building. This low-pressure zone allows natural ventilation of the office space from the operable windows around the perimeter of the floor. This slot is allowed to curve linking the public area on the ground floor with the roof garden, providing a visual identity for the building.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

The slot is highlighted with polished stainless steel panels incorporating a perforated and textured pattern. These are illuminated at night by a series of recessed white LEDs that through multiple reflections create a soft, shimmering lighting effect. The building includes high-performance glass, LED light fixtures, underfloor air distribution, a green roof, and perimeter operable windows.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

To maximize the building height within the zoning code, a large public space is provided on the ground floor. This public space flows from the street to a courtyard in the back which is defined by aluminum panels which graphically recall the curve at the building front. This space will provide restaurants, fountains, and public seating in a district with almost no public amenities.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum

The roof has a circular conference room overlooking the roof garden and the city beyond. The interior and public spaces reinforce the architectural concept through the consistent and rhythmic use of materials and geometric patterns, creating a texture and pattern that weaves throughout the building.

© Sung Hoon Yum
© Sung Hoon Yum
Cite: "Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group" 11 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877264/harim-group-headquarters-building-the-beck-group/>
