Harim Group Headquarters Building / The Beck Group

Architectural/Interior Designer The Beck Group

Sustainability Consultant The Beck Group

Lighting Design Well Light

Curtainwall Consultants Cdc

Structural Engineer Bdd

Local Architect Purumin

Local Interior Designer Doojowon

Client Harim Group

Metal Panel Fabricator Zahner

Cm Company Jeonin Cm More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Harim Group Headquarters building is located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, on one of the most active pedestrian streets in the city. The project consists of three stories of retail space at the base with 14 stories of office space above.

The client is the largest agricultural business in Korea and he wanted this building to provide a strong identity on the skyline during the day and particularly at night. It was important that the building be sustainable and provide a strong public presence on the street.

Within a tightly constrained floor area, a vertical recessed slot allows the eastern summer wind to create a low-pressure zone along the north face of the building. This low-pressure zone allows natural ventilation of the office space from the operable windows around the perimeter of the floor. This slot is allowed to curve linking the public area on the ground floor with the roof garden, providing a visual identity for the building.

The slot is highlighted with polished stainless steel panels incorporating a perforated and textured pattern. These are illuminated at night by a series of recessed white LEDs that through multiple reflections create a soft, shimmering lighting effect. The building includes high-performance glass, LED light fixtures, underfloor air distribution, a green roof, and perimeter operable windows.

To maximize the building height within the zoning code, a large public space is provided on the ground floor. This public space flows from the street to a courtyard in the back which is defined by aluminum panels which graphically recall the curve at the building front. This space will provide restaurants, fountains, and public seating in a district with almost no public amenities.

The roof has a circular conference room overlooking the roof garden and the city beyond. The interior and public spaces reinforce the architectural concept through the consistent and rhythmic use of materials and geometric patterns, creating a texture and pattern that weaves throughout the building.