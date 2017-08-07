BIG's Cactus Towers in Copenhagen Will Stand Next to an Urban IKEA

A new project in central Copenhagen will see two Danish practices—Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and Dorte Mandrup Architects—create a new urban IKEA store, a budget hotel, and housing linked together by green space. Set to open in 2019, the area—which sits adjacent to Kalvebod Brygge, close to the railway lines that pass through the city core—will be master-planned by Dorte Mandrup while two striking high-rise residential towers, dubbed "Cacti", will be designed by BIG.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Architects

IKEA's urban foray, which will be without parking for cars, is based on the premise that customers will buy smaller objects and transport them home by bicycle.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Architects

The site will also host a low-price hotel designed by Dorte Mandrup with 1,250 rooms spread across two volumes which will, if completed to plan, be the largest hotel in the Nordic region.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Architects

BIG's hotel towers, which will be defined by their hexagonal cores, will feature 500 "youth rooms" and stand as the practice's first residential project in the Danish capital since those of Ørestad.

News via Magasinet KBH