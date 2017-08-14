Chilsec Organic Production Center / Proyecto Cafeína

+10

Architects Proyecto Cafeína

Location Tlaola, Puebla, Mexico

Other Participants Leonardo Neve, Diego Vilatela

Area 255.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Patrick Lopez

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Located in one of the counties with highest levels of marginality in Mexico, this project responds to the need of the Xasastli Yoliztli Indigenous Women Peasants Association of having a space where they can generate added value to the existing products from the region, such as the serrano hot pepper and blackberries. The proposal was to create this production center for the making of gourmet salsas in order to be sold to the end buyer

The cornerstone for the development of this project was the client’s clarity of ideas. From the beginning they wanted a space that reflected their personality in a cooperative setting, while at the same time becoming a development magnet and a source of employment in the region.

The development’s guidelines were sustainability in all of its aspects, functionality, connection to the environment, low cost and community participation in the development. The center currently conforms a model for other cooperatives, as an example that through organization and participation in the community great results can be achieved.

Komoni architects is an extense of caffeine project in its approach to social and sustainable projects.