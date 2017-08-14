World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Mexico
  5. Proyecto Cafeína
  6. 2012
  Chilsec Organic Production Center / Proyecto Cafeína

Chilsec Organic Production Center / Proyecto Cafeína

Chilsec Organic Production Center / Proyecto Cafeína
Chilsec Organic Production Center / Proyecto Cafeína, © Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

© Patrick Lopez © Patrick Lopez © Patrick Lopez © Patrick Lopez +10

  • Architects

    Proyecto Cafeína

  • Location

    Tlaola, Puebla, Mexico

  • Other Participants

    Leonardo Neve, Diego Vilatela

  • Area

    255.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

From the architect. Located in one of the counties with highest levels of marginality in Mexico, this project responds to the need of the Xasastli Yoliztli Indigenous Women Peasants Association of having a space where they can generate added value to the existing products from the region, such as the serrano hot pepper and blackberries. The proposal was to create this production center for the making of gourmet salsas in order to be sold to the end buyer

Site Plan
Site Plan

The cornerstone for the development of this project was the client’s clarity of ideas. From the beginning they wanted a space that reflected their personality in a cooperative setting, while at the same time becoming a development magnet and a source of employment in the region.

© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

The development’s guidelines were sustainability in all of its aspects, functionality, connection to the environment, low cost and community participation in the development. The center currently conforms a model for other cooperatives, as an example that through organization and participation in the community great results can be achieved. 

Bambu Structure Plan
Bambu Structure Plan
Group Section
Group Section

Komoni architects is an extense of caffeine project in its approach to social and sustainable projects.

© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez
