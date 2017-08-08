Landscape Design of Suzhou Vanke Great Lake Park / LANDAU international design

+37

Architects LANDAU international design

Location Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Developers Suzhou Vanke

Project Address Suzhou Dongshan Lake Road on the 9th

Area 6000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs ARCH-EXIST

Close to nature (site survey)

Perhaps as a landscape man, a more sense of reverence for nature, want to be closer to nature. When the initial survey site, it was surrounded by the natural deep, calm lake, rolling hills, fog stretches, everything is so fusion, like a blanket in the shape of the landscape painting, to the heart of a calm. Landscape is a place to place emotions, regional design is the fundamental, how to the venue and the atmosphere of the atmosphere fully demonstrated to become a difficult, natural interpretation of the language with a modern out. At this time thought, Suzhou garden, think of IM Pei's Suzhou Museum, which is the best interpretation of the small venues through the garden approach, through the leakage, borrow, hidden design techniques to borrow the background , The space hidden, leakage of natural style. In consideration of the scale, color, material how to coordinate with the environment, the designer "deep plowing" for a long time.

In the Kunqu opera, "Mirror Flower Moonlight Dream" gave me the inspiration of design, how to combine the surrounding environment with the surrounding environment, like a mirror, or a show field, show all the good things. Water can reflect the blue sky Of Taihu Lake, the glass can be mapped to the mountains and rivers of Taihu Lake, pink walls can be printed with light and shadow.

With landscape tell the story (the design process)

Some people say that good scenery is grown from the ground, the integration in nature. The creation of space as wine, in the design of the Great Lakes Park, many stories together with the landscape slowly brewed out. In the construction of the square, the space was slowly built out, like a "mirror in the month, the water flower" dream. This site has a special atmosphere, a lot of people have a common feeling after, one to there, whether adults or children, the whole people are quiet down. Park Lake quiet and the hustle and bustle of the red has become a sharp contrast, which is Taihu Lake to bring people feel, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, into a quiet nature, which is a place of spirit. This place has a special thing, not just concrete, brick, stone, where obviously feel even the air, the clouds are not the same. Water features, corridors, stone scene ... with the exact expression. Lake Taihu Lake when the sky, the lake and the landscape of the lake into the water, the wind and shaking water and shaking, the ripples in the water with the meticulous, standing with the next tree also shook, the wind with the branches swaying the sound swaying Water and light.

Interpretation of life show field (final presentation)

The park is filled with a restrained and quiet posture. Designers use the pink wall, the door of the traditional garden of the context, the use of landscape and corridor fusion expression of the current ideology. The continuous white corridors constitute the original form of space, with the traditional Suzhou garden order beauty. Facade of the wall through the artistic creation of the sensory sense of texture, but also through the orderly division of light and shadow into the space, giving space-rich level and change, the formation of an elegant and Smart movement.

4.2 meters high corridor space, the vertical scale of the space will be a perfect sense of linear expression. The semi-permeable U-glass defines the space, permeating the light and the space, and portraying the language of the linear light as a carrier. 2.4 meters wide trail, the use of water stains like the ground stone with a mountain-shaped water potential texture, and the facade of the plain wall of mutual integration. In the border using a light facade grille, resulting in the continuation of space, the grid of the shadow derived to the far end, resulting in a sense of continuity of space.

The first into the space of the light is soft, it is not carved. Natural light pouring to the whole site, the wall, green plant through the time of change, sketched out a hazy light show field.

The second into the space of the white corridors and black gravel composition of the ground to form a larger contrast, like the drama of the flowers and clown to the so strong, and green cultivation to reconcile the middle of the contrast, light has become a musical symbol, In series with the entire space, and through the changes in time, the interpretation of a different melody.

The binary space and the three-in space are interconnected in a dramatic way. Into the third space, the corridor to define the boundaries of the entire venue, clear and simple, light through the U glass, the surrounding green into them.

Mirror of the water landscape extends to the end of the white marble with the mountains and rivers linked together, like the water in the pool to heaven. Ink rhyme in the blank, white outside. Very clean wall corresponds to the door rest area, cherry forest under the rest area combined with light outside the pendulum, in the space to achieve a balance in the forest peep under the light and shadow concerto.

Entrance from the entrance, the overall facade to the white interface of the continuation of the continuation of layers of white, black and hazy twilight in the blur of the corridor and natural boundaries. Space vaguely capture the shadow of the East, but also like landscape painting, will be brought into the remodeling of modernity. Light and shadow of the sequence and white space integration and nature, it seems to re-interpretation of the traditional garden.

White entrance porch, across the bright and dark, vigorous welcoming lofty and entrance side, a trace of green stuck, you can peep into one corner, this is like a prelude to the show, bring a Kind of trance and beautiful feeling.

Concrete, stone, paint, U glass, metal ... ... these expression space carrier, multi-level attached to it, the flow of air and light wavelength rendering space, considerable tour, custom art home so that space is vivid and interesting, Geometric point and line, the balance of the relationship between the form of tension and natural calm fit.The space has a clear order and symmetry, the line of sight through the guidance and implied, through the possession and through, hidden and significant, in this rich sense of interpretation of the space interlocking, feel in the variation of the flow of the Soviet style artistically.

Design stage drawings

We hope to continue the modernization of the regional culture texture, reflecting the infiltration of park-style, close contact with the natural way of life. To create a ecological, humanistic, quality of the project image. We think that the landscape is closest to the product of nature, it is a gentle carrier, coordination and balance of human activities and natural space law, and landscape design layout, color and language, should be from the plot itself, the overall environment Factors, common growth, in order to interpret a reasonable living language.